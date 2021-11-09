Nashville’s NASCAR renaissance took another step forward on Monday evening with Speedway Motorsports’ announced $131.5 million acquisition of Dover Motorsports, the owners of the Nashville Superspeedway in Wilson County.
Speedway Motorsports also owns and operates the Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway and Texas Motor Speedway. The deal to purchase Dover Motorsports also includes Dover International Speedway in Delaware.
Once the sale is finalized, SMI will own 10 tracks that host NASCAR events — nearly one-third of the NASCAR schedule.
“We’ve been committed to working for the fans and growing the sport of NASCAR for more than 60 years,” Speedway Motorsports President and CEO Marcus Smith said in a statement. “This is a tremendous opportunity for us to continue growing our investment in motorsports. I’d like to thank Denis McGlynn and the Dover Motorsports board for their cooperation and support in our goal to exceed customer expectations and create amazing lifetime experiences for all NASCAR fans.”
In addition to the NASCAR Cup Series, the Superspeedway also hosts NASCAR’s Xfinity Series and the Camping World Truck Series events. The track also announced a recent partnership with ASM Global to use the venue for entertainment purposes when not hosting races.
NASCAR’s return to the Superspeedway in June was an overwhelming success, selling out all 38,000 seats and dominating in television ratings with 2.6 million viewers. Locally, the Ally 400 had a 4.1 rating, equating to nearly 45,200 households that tuned into the race, peaking with a 4.9 rating, or 54,000 viewers.
Speedway Motorsports is also in negotiations with Mayor John Cooper to revitalize the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, signing a letter of intent in March to renovate the track and add more grandstand seating.
The LOI states that SMI would be responsible for managing and operating the Fairgrounds Speedway under a new, long-term lease and assume financial responsibility for all track renovations and maintenance. It is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners and Metropolitan Council.
“Ultimately, if the Nashville market can sustain two top-level Cup Series events, that benefits not only motorsports in general but the fans in this area, who are certainly deserving of the best that racing has to offer,” Superspeedway resident Erik Moses told the Post in June.
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
