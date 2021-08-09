It’s been said that nobody knows how to throw a party like Nashville.
If you need proof of such, look no further than the 110,000 fans that packed downtown over the weekend for the inaugural Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, according to IndyCar officials.
Sunday’s race doubled the attendance of both Friday and Saturday as 60,000 sat shoulder-to-shoulder to watch Marcus Ericsson storm back from an early wreck to hold off teammate Scott Dixon for his second career IndyCar win.
Friday’s attendance was near 20,000 and Saturday’s action drew in 30,000 more.
"For the first crack at it as an event, this was pretty freaking awesome," said James Hinchcliffe, who finished third. "...This town knew that we were here, and it looked like it loved that we were here."
Sunday was the culmination of Music City Grand Prix CEO Matt Crews’ near-10-year dream. His vision wasn’t just a one-off IndyCar race that ran through downtown Nashville, it was to convince IndyCar officials that Nashville was a market that has staying power and one that could set itself apart from the rest as a destination event of the IndyCar Series.
“We hope to be here for the next 40 years,” Crews said. “We’ve copied it after similar events in St. Petersburg, Long Beach, Toronto, and all those events are in their second and third decades, and that is our intent as well.”
Nashville seemingly checks all the boxes of what IndyCar officials could want from a top-tier street race. Fans showed up in droves just to see what the hype was about, many of whom were either casual or non-race fans.
The Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge provided an aesthetically attractive backdrop for the event. The race itself -- despite the scattered chaos and several wrecks (there were eight cautions in the first 60 laps) -- was highly entertaining.
Sure, it was a crash-filled free-for-all and nine drivers didn’t finish the race. But IndyCar couldn’t have scripted a better ending than the eventual winner of the Grand Prix fighting his way back from going airborne on Lap 4, losing the front end of his car, and holding off his teammate by just 1.5 seconds. And the crowd loved every second of it.
NASCAR’s Ally 400 was an overwhelming success, leaving race fans wanting and expecting more next year. The Big Machine Music City Grand Prix did exactly the same.
“We probably had a few too many yellows for what we would have wanted to put on a good show for everyone here, but the crowd in Nashville, unbelievable,” Hinchcliffe added. “You’d think this race had been going on for years. It’s like a Long Beach, like a Toronto, like a St. Pete in Year 1. Excited to come back.”
Added Dixon: “Seeing so many people here, that’s what fired me up, and I think what really made the event. Big congrats to everybody involved with putting this race on. It was a killer event. (They were) doing a lot of (promotional) stuff and just around the paddock seeing so many people. This is what IndyCar races are about.”
