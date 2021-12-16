As NASCAR becomes one step closer to returning to the Nashville Fairgrounds, Bristol Motor Speedway announced on Wednesday a partnership with six local businesses as part of its Community Benefits Commitment to enhance the communities surrounding the Fairgrounds Speedway.
The program stemmed from several meetings with neighborhood stakeholders held by BMS and Fairgrounds officials.
“Being a good community partner is in the DNA of our company, and the more conversations that we had with neighborhood organizations, we were impressed with the dedicated missions being advanced by area nonprofits,” BMS Executive VP and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said. “We wanted to find a way that our presence at the Fairgrounds could have a mutually beneficial impact for the community. As we focus on turning around the speedway to give it a new life that contributes to a fully renovated Fairgrounds, we believe our responsibility includes being a good neighbor to make a positive contribution to the communities around us.”
Through the Community Benefits Commitment program, BMS will partner with Glencliff High School, Fall-Hamilton Elementary School, Conexión Américas, Operation Stand Down Tennessee, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, and the North Nashville Community Economic Development Consortium.
Details of the partnerships include:
- BMS serving as an Academy Business Partner through PENCIL to develop a program to support Glencliff’s Maintenance and Light Repair Pathway
- BMS will support Glencliff academies in culinary arts, health and hospitality, and business/innovation for pathways that align with BMS and NFS
- BMS will support Fall-Hamilton reading, STEM and leadership initiatives tied to motorsports concepts designed to engage student learning. Students will have access to field trips at NFS facilities and staff through classroom projects and as a reward for their achievement.
- BMS will work with Conexión Américas and its Casa Azafrán facility to support the communities around the speedway. Specific engagement is committed for Conexión Américas’ longstanding microenterprise, culinary incubation, education and community development initiatives to benefit career and equal economic opportunity.
- BMS will partner with Operation Stand Down Tennessee to support military veterans and their families. BMS will host veterans’ events and honor military veterans at NFS events and programs to engage, equip and empower our local military veterans.
- BMS will partner with Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee, Inc., to provide educational access and activities for youth across Middle Tennessee Clubhouses.
- BMS will partner with the North Nashville Community Economic Development Consortium, a group of five nonprofits, to assist in MBE/DBE goals for track renovation, construction and ongoing maintenance, as well as workforce recruitment and development.
- BMS will create a Nashville chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities, an organization devoted to raising money and distributing to local charities that meet the needs of children. The nonprofit arm of Speedway Motorsports has raised more than $60 million for local organizations to help children have a better, brighter and healthier future.
- BMS will commit to a $15.50 per hour minimum wage rate for all full-time, part-time and event staff
“Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee is beyond grateful for Bristol Motor Speedway’s investment in our local youth and this historical site that has a history as long as our own,” Boys & Girls Clubs of Middle Tennessee CEO Eric Higgs said. “We’re especially excited for the experiences and exposure our youth will gain through this partnership as we prepare them for college and career.”
A deal was reached two weeks ago between BMS and Nashville Mayor John Cooper to renovate the 117-year-old track in an effort to bring NASCAR back to Nashville for the first time since 1984.
The agreement is contingent on approval from the Fair Board, which raised concerns in March over the number of races that would be held at the track and added noise and other inconveniences for surrounding neighborhoods.
Renovations to the Fairgrounds Speedway will be funded through user fees and taxes paid by patrons of the venue, lease payments and a potential naming rights deal.
As part of the agreement, Metro will issue $50 million in bonds for potential renovations and upgrades, which has already been included in the Capital Improvements Budget.
