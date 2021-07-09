While Nashville SC is technically unbeaten in its last four matches, the club failed to put an additional two points in the win column Thursday night at Nissan Stadium against Atlanta United.
And therein lies the problem.
Of the club’s 12 matches this season, Nashville has earned a draw in seven of them – most coming when NSC has outshot their opponents and had more shots on target as well.
Against Atlanta United, Nashville’s lack of execution on the defensive end led to both of Atlanta's goals, which came off a set piece and a corner kick. NSC’s offensive chancers were abundant, but its defense lacked execution in critical moments.
"We have to find a solution,” Nashville coach Gary Smith said. “Tonight was hugely disappointing. Honestly, I can't tell you how deeply disappointed I am, probably more so than I've ever been since I've been here...I am just absolutely flattened by our inability to deal with two dead balls.”
"I think we've squandered three, four, five points [at Nissan], minimum," Hany Mukhtar added. "If you want to draw the line and set your standards at being a top-six team, challenging, we could have gotten second [in the East] tonight. That disappoints me."
Jalil Anibaba scored his first goal with the club, burying a header off an impressive feed from Mukhtar on the first set piece of the evening in the 13th minute. Mukhtar himself made Atlanta pay later on, nailing a shot to the top center of the net on a penalty shot after a hand ball by Erick Torres.
However, as Nashville has done much of the season, the team squandered it’s lead late in the second half. A relaxed defensive approach afforded Atlanta key scoring chances, which eventually led to the tying goal.
Throughout the second half, NSC had plenty of opportunities go ahead with Mukhtar the main facilitator of the offense, whether it was through corner kicks or two goal chances that were waived off – C.J. Sapong was called offside on a cross and Mukhtar was later called offside on a corner kick. These were the best and last chances Nashville got.
"As much as we can be critical on the defensive side and making sure that we hammer in details and making sure we turn this one-pointers into three-pointers, we can be critical on our offensive side as well simply because they’re getting in great spots and we’re getting opportunities to score goals and it’s just an inch here and an inch there," Anibaba said.
A win would have jumped Nashville to second in the Eastern Conference standings behind the New England Revolution. Instead, the club sits in fifth place with 19 points, two points ahead of New York City FC.
Because of the seven draws, Nashville has left 14 points on the table. If the club had won even three of those seven matches, Nashville would be in first place in the East and in the drivers’ seat down the stretch.
"I couldn't see anything but a win from the group,” Smith said. “The real disappointment has nothing to do with how the guys have gone about their business tonight, creating chances, being pretty good with the ball in a rivalry game and dominating in most areas.
“[We] can't deal with dead balls, can't deal with corners, can't deal with free kicks coming in from wide areas...it's a serious problem. It's not been an Achilles heel of ours for a long, long time."
