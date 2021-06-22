The last time there was a NASCAR Cup Series race in Nashville, Kyle Larson wasn’t even born yet.
However, Geoff Bodine – who used to drive for Larson’s current team, Hendrick Motorsports – won that final NASCAR at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, bringing things full circle for team owner Rick Hendrick when Larson won Sunday’s inaugural Ally 400 at the Nashville Superspeedway.
"I love this place,” he commented following Sunday’s win. “I loved the crowd. It just felt good. It felt like years ago with fans shoulder to shoulder. If I didn’t live in Charlotte, I’d live here."
Added Larson: "I didn't realize that until he mentioned that in victory lane; definitely a really cool stat. I think more than anything, it just shows how well Rick Hendrick has been able to maintain this success throughout so long. It's unbelievable."
Larson started in the No. 5 position behind Aric Almirola, who started on the pole, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and William Byron. He dominated for nearly the entire race, leading 264 of the 300 total laps and besting his previous career-best with 1,426 laps led this season.
In fact, Larson has been so dominant recently that Sunday was his third straight victory and Kyle Busch’s Stage 1 victory was the first time since May 23 that someone other than Larson even won a stage during a race. His NASCAR Cup Series point total climbed to 676 -- just 10 behind the points leader Denny Hamlin.
"It was a great day,” Larson said. "We never really had to run behind people, so I don’t know if one of my teammates got out front again, it probably would have been hard to pass them."
Larson’s dominating win put a bow on a much-anticipated three-day weekend of auto racing -- the first at the Superspeedway since 2011. The event sold out weeks ago and 38,000 packed the stands to witness NASCAR’s return to Music City after a 37-year absence.
If the weekend's success was any indication, NASCAR and the Superspeedway have set the bar high for next year.
"I stayed in the city this week,” Larson said. “I got to see how pumped up all the race fans were for the race this weekend. There’s a lot of fans that recognized me throughout the last couple days walking around, wishing me good luck, saying how excited they were to go to the race.
"That’s what kind of made me feel extra special about this race, is just seeing how excited the fans were to go to a new venue, sort of get to watch some Cup racing in Nashville.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.