In 2022, Nashville brought home an MVP trophy (for Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar) and saw longtime Titans general manager Jon Robinson fired.
Here are the most-read sports stories of the year:
- Lawsuit: MLB's Orioles could move to Tennessee: Son of Baltimore pro baseball franchise owner responds that team 'will never leave'
- Sports media personality Mark Howard dies at 65: Former 'Wake Up Zone' host spent more than two decades on popular morning drive show
- Titans have ‘aggressive’ plan for a new stadium by 2026: Nihill says future facility could see reduced capacity, be built in 31 months
- Report: Titans discussing building new stadium: Projected Nissan Stadium upgrades could exceed reported $1 billion
- How does rookie Hassan Haskins fit in the Titans offense?: Former Michigan star battling for a role behind Derrick Henry
- Next phase of Vanderbilt Stadium renovations announced: Vandy United initiative responsible for renovated football locker room, more north end zone seats
- Titans amend ticket policy to limit Bengals fans at Nissan: Team changed ticket transfer window to 24 hours before Saturday's kickoff
- How a midnight text from Roman Josi brought Nino Niederreiter to Nashville: Duo won two IIHF World Championship silver medals together with Swiss national team
- Ex-Blue Raider QB to be Arch Manning’s new OC: Logan Kilgore spent 2021 as offensive assistant at Arkansas State, played four years in CFL
- Predators in talks to bring ice center to Williamson County: Proposed complex to be located at June Farm in Spring Hill along Interstate 65