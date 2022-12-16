The Middle Tennessee State men’s basketball team dropped a non-conference game to visiting Chattanooga on Thursday at the Murphy Center by a score of 82-73, marking the 50th anniversary of the venue.
The loss snapped an MTSU 20-game home win streak — the fourth-longest in Blue Raider history.
Eli Lawrence led all Blue Raiders with 21 points and three rebounds, while DeAndre Dishman added 16 points, four assists and three rebounds, and Camryn Weston contributed 15 points, five rebounds and a team-high six assists.