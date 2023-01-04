Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday appointed Frank Strada as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Correction as the state and the department continue to review problems in execution protocols. The appointment is effective next week, according to a release.
Strada comes to Tennessee from Arizona, where he was deputy director of the state’s department of corrections. He also spent nearly three decades with the Federal Bureau of Prisons.
Last week, Lee released a report detailing an investigation into Tennessee’s botched execution system, including a failure to test lethal injection chemicals. In April, Lee granted death row inmate Oscar Smith a last-minute reprieve due to an undisclosed “technical oversight,” and the state later paused executions through the rest of 2022 to conduct the investigation.
“I commend Lisa’s strong leadership as interim commissioner and appreciate her continued service to the department,” Lee said in the release. “Frank’s extensive corrections management and law enforcement experience make him well-suited to lead the Department of Correction, and I am confident he will serve Tennessee with integrity.”