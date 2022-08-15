Gov. Bill Lee is promoting two aides to top roles as senior officials are moving on to other positions.
Lee has named Erin Merrick as chief legal counsel and Casey Black Sellers as communications director. Both appointments are effective early next month.
Merrick currently serves as deputy legal counsel and succeeds Jonathan Skrmetti, who last week was named the new attorney general. Sellers is currently Lee’s press secretary and succeeds Laine Arnold, who is moving over to the governor’s reelection team. Arnold is also “starting a strategic communications venture for corporations and causes,” a release noted. Arnold worked on the 2018 campaign of Lee rival Randy Boyd before joining the Lee campaign following the Republican primary.
“Jonathan is a brilliant legal mind with vast experience at the state and federal levels, and Tennesseans will be well-represented by his service as attorney general,” Lee said. “Erin is a dedicated public servant who will lead with integrity and bring significant expertise as chief legal counsel, and I appreciate her continued service to Tennessee.”
Merrick has been in her current role since 2019 after working as an assistant attorney general. She holds master’s and law degrees from Vanderbilt University.
Prior to joining Lee’s office as press secretary last year, Sellers worked for Sen. Bob Corker and Rep. David Kustoff and on Republican campaigns. Deputy press secretary Jade Cooper Byers has been promoted to press secretary.
“Laine’s leadership and insight as communications director and senior adviser have played an invaluable role in my administration,” Lee said. “I commend her work to ensure key priorities and accomplishments were communicated effectively, and [First Lady] Maria [Lee] and I treasure her friendship. Casey has been an integral member of our team, and I have full confidence that her extensive communications experience will continue to serve Tennesseans well.”
