Gov. Bill Lee's longtime policy director Tony Niknejad is departing the office to work in the private sector.
Lee made several personnel announcements last week as he prepares to call reluctant lawmakers into a special session to discuss guns and public safety.
Michael Hendrix will succeed Niknejad, who worked on Lee's 2018 campaign and joined the office upon the governor's inauguration, as policy director, effective Sept. 1, according to a release. Additionally, Elizabeth Lane Johnson is taking over as Lee's press secretary on Aug. 14. Johnson, who comes to Lee's office from a role with state Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, succeeds Jade Byers, who has been named senior communications officer.
Alec Richardson has also been named a senior adviser to the governor.
“For more than four years, Tony has played a critical role in the administration’s work to strengthen Tennessee’s economy, ensure responsible fiscal stewardship of taxpayer dollars and expand educational opportunity for students across the state,” Lee said in the release. “I wish him much success in his next chapter and have full confidence that Michael’s significant public policy and leadership experience will continue our work to make life better for all Tennesseans.”
Hendrix has most recently been a special adviser to Lee and was previously a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and senior director at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.