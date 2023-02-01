Airport art

Two newly filed bills would give leaders in the state legislature control over the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and the Metropolitan Sports Authority, the latest efforts in an onslaught of legislation aimed at Nashville’s governance.

The Tennessean reports that Rep. Johnny Garrett (R-Goodlettsville) filed a bill that gives the governor and the House and Senate speakers authority to appoint members to the airport authority. Nashville’s mayor would be the lone member of the new airport authority chosen by Nashville voters.