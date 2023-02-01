Two newly filed bills would give leaders in the state legislature control over the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority and the Metropolitan Sports Authority, the latest efforts in an onslaught of legislation aimed at Nashville’s governance.
The Tennesseanreports that Rep. Johnny Garrett (R-Goodlettsville) filed a bill that gives the governor and the House and Senate speakers authority to appoint members to the airport authority. Nashville’s mayor would be the lone member of the new airport authority chosen by Nashville voters.
Additionally, the newspaper reports, Rep. Ryan Williams (R-Cookeville) is proposing legislation that would reconstitute the sports authority, which manages Nissan Stadium, Bridgestone Arena and other sports stadiums in Nashville. The board would have appointees from the House and Senate speaker, the governor and Nashville’s mayor, with the legislature and governor controlling the majority of the appointments.
Only Nashville would be affected by both pieces of legislation. Sen. Paul Bailey (R-Sparta), chair of the Senate Commerce and Labor Committee, is sponsoring both pieces of legislation in the Senate.
The effort has yielded concern from some Metro officials.
"There is no rational basis to create different rules that apply solely to Metro Nashville," Metro Legal Director Wally Dietz said via a spokesperson. "Any legislation that does so can create grounds for litigation."
Republican leaders in the legislature are pushing multiple attempts to punish Nashville after the Metro Council declined to support a bid to bring the Republican National Convention to the city in 2024. One bill would strip tax funding for the $623 million Music City Center; another would cap the 40-member Metro Council at 20 members, effectively eliminating half of the city’s local representatives.