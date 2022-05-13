According to the Centers for Disease Control's heat and health tracker, Tennessee endures dangerous levels of heat, which is the leading cause of weather deaths. In April, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced that the city planned to work with CAPA Strategies to develop a map of heat in the city.
The Metro Council will consider the deal with CAPA at its meeting next week.
CAPA is a firm that focuses on climate change and heat zones while conducting field campaigns to provide hyper-local descriptions of urban heat distribution within a community.
“We see a very typical pattern of distribution of heat across cities in the U.S.,” Joey Williams, manager at CAPA Strategies, said. “We often find that the dense urban cores where there's a lot of concrete and building volume is where a lot of heat gets trapped in, and it keeps those places warm throughout the day.”
Studies show climate changes impact areas differently. More than 1,300 deaths per year in the U.S. are caused by extreme heat.
“Many of the neighborhoods that show up as hotter often coincide with those that [were] redlined by the Home Owners’ Loan Corporation and the 1930s. … They were often Black and brown neighborhoods," Williams said. “They were seen as hazardous and unfit for loan opportunities that resulted directly in disinvestments and, over time, these places did not receive the same investments and benefits like parks, shade trees and efficient housing.
“We see the wealthier whiter neighborhoods showing up as relatively cooler on a hot day and the lower income, more diverse neighborhoods oftentimes showing up as hotter,” he added.
The firm will partner with Metro Nashville departments, universities, local nonprofits and community members to collect temperature and humidity data to identify the areas that hold the most heat.
Kendra Abkowitz, chief sustainability and resilience officer for the Metro Nashville mayor's office, is seeking people to volunteer to help with the project, expected to take place sometime in August.
“They will help collect environmental data for hot and cool places,” Abkowitz said. “It will occur over a one-day period. They will drive the same route three times during three different one-hour periods of the day. Volunteers will drive along three different determined routes in Nashville with a simple data collection device attached to the vehicle window.”
Nashville was among 14 communities in the U.S. chosen to take part in a summer community campaign, with NOAA Climate Program Office agreeing to fund the project. Metro Councilmember Ginny Welsch, representing District 16, is sponsoring the project to help publicize the dangers of excessive heat.
“This is great NOAA wanted to do this project so we can comprehensively across the country start addressing this,” Welsch said. “If you have asthma then you know what heat can do to your asthma. I learned that chronic kidney conditions are negatively affected by increased heat. ... When we figure out where the worst areas are, where the urban heat island areas are in our city, we can immediately start to address them and improve day-to-day quality of life.”
