The Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority says its insurance company owes at least $10 million more to cover damages at the John C. Tune Airport from the March 2020 tornado.
Several hangars at the Cockrill Bend-area airport were destroyed by the storm, and the airport authority estimates that the cost of rebuilding everything will top $15 million. (The airport authority also cited three other cost estimates, ranging from $9.32 million to $10.46 million.)
But its insurance company, Affiliated FM Insurance Company, relying on another estimate, says the total damages are less than $7 million.
In a lawsuit filed in Davidson County Chancery Court in February and transferred to federal court this week, the airport authority is asking a judge to force the insurance company to fork over the difference. So far, according to the lawsuit, Affiliated has paid less than $5.5 million for damages and less than $700,000 in business interruption costs at the general aviation airport.
In the lawsuit, the airport authority questions the credentials of the firm that completed the insurance company’s estimate, ServiceMaster Recovery Management. According to the airport authority, the company used the wrong square footage and did not account for the cost of new foundations, instead proposing reusing damaged building pads.
“There is no dispute that tornado damage is a covered cause of loss under the policy,” the plaintiff argues. “The primary dispute concerns the actual cash value or replacement value of various damaged and destroyed hangars.”
The day after the tornado, authorities estimated total damages at the Tune Airport to be nearly $100 million. The facility reopened 19 days later. Opened in 1986, the facility has been renovated on multiple occasions in recent decades.
Since the tornado, airport officials have planned a $10 million air traffic control tower and a $43.5 million overall upgrade plan.
The airport authority is represented by attorneys from Waller Lansden Dortch and Davis. Affiliated is represented by Smith, Cashion & Orr. Airport representatives declined to comment on the pending litigation. An attorney for the defendant could not be reached for comment.
An initial case management conference is scheduled in May.
Several local businesses have sued their insurance providers in the wake of the 2020 tornado.
