U.S. Rep. John Rose (R-Cookeville) will represent East Nashville in Congress after beating Democratic challenger Randal Cooper on Tuesday. The race was called about an hour after polls closed.
Rose’s 6th Congressional District was redrawn by Republican state lawmakers to include part of Davidson County, breaking up the reliably Democratic 5th District and creating three GOP-friendly seats.
Hundreds of Nashville voters were given incorrect ballots during early voting, with administrators attributing the confusion to the new maps. Election officials in Benton and Shelby counties also reported some issues with the maps in the days before the election.
Cooper was a relative unknown (despite his familiar name, he is not related to Rep. Jim Cooper or Mayor John Cooper).
Rose was first elected to the seat in 2018. He was previously a business owner and commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Rose supported multiple efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.