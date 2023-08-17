Alice and Freddie

Freddie O'Connell (left) and Alice Rolli

Nashville's police and fire employee unions are split in the mayoral runoff.

The Nashville chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police is backing Alice Rolli. The group endorsed John Cooper for reelection shortly before he decided not to run, and then supported Matt Wiltshire in the first round of voting. Wiltshire has endorsed Rolli's opponent, Metro Councilmember Freddie O'Connell.