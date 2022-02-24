With the noon deadline passing for candidates to withdraw from the May 3 primaries, the field is now set for a slate of judicial, countywide office and school board races.
Criminal Court Judge Mark Fishburn’s decision not to seek re-election at the last minute due to health concerns set off a mad scramble last week and the race drew six qualifiers for the Democratic primary — Cynthia Chappell, Brian Griffith, Nick Leonardo, Seth Norman, Tillman Payne and Marcus Shute. Shute, who had already qualified to run for General Sessions against Lynda Jones, switched his petition at the last minute to the race. Leonardo and Griffith removed their names from the ballot, leaving four candidates for the position.
In a closely watched Circuit Court race, embattled Judge Kelvin Jones has now drawn two challengers. Lynne Ingram, a former Legal Aid attorney, declared for the race in October while prominent African-American attorney Luvell Glanton jumped into the race at the last minute. Glanton’s entry is notable because he threw a fundraiser for Ingram at his law offices last fall as well as donating the personal maximum.
“I believe Nashville families deserve an 8th Circuit Court where they can have their cases heard fairly before a judge with integrity,” Glanton said, alluding to Jones being under investigation by a special prosecutor for, among other things, burying $100,000 in his backyard to avoid creditors. “Ms. Ingram exudes those qualities which is why I hosted a fundraiser for her. Her campaign, however, has failed to mount the resources necessary to take on the incumbent, which is why I decided to run.”
Glanton told the Post he will put $100,000 of his own money into the race.
There were three challenges to the Democratic bona fides of candidates who filed petitions to run in the Democratic Party. The Davidson County Democratic Party voted to remove David Ridings (General Sessions) and Johnny Ellis (Chancery) from the ballot based on past voting histories and public statements made on social media about the party. Wendy Longmire, who is running against David Briley, also had her past history of voting in Republican primaries questioned, but ultimately no committee member motioned to remove her from the ballot. A candidate who has been removed may appeal.
The deadline for voter registration for the May 3 primary is April 4. Early voting begins April 13.
Contested races
Chancery, Part III: I’Ashea Myles (D), Johnny Ellis (D)*
Circuit Court, Division I: David Briley (D), Wendy Longmire (D)
Circuit Court, Division VII: Larry Hagar (D), Andra Hedrick (D), John Manson (D)
Circuit Court, Division VIII: Luvell Glanton (D), Lynne Ingram (D), Kelvin Jones (D)
Circuit Court Clerk: Joseph Day (D), Howard Jones (D), Pam Murray (D)
Criminal Court, Division III: Cheryl Blackburn (D), Kyle Parks (D)
Criminal Court, Division V: Khadija Babb (D), Monte Watkins (D)
Criminal Court, Division VI: Cynthia Chappell (D), Seth Norman (D), Tillman Payne (D), Marcus Shute (D)
District Attorney:Glenn Funk (D), Sara Beth Myers (D), P. Danielle Nellis (D)
General Sessions Division II: Melissa Blackburn (D), Kenneth Redditt (D)
General Sessions Division V: Robin Kimbrough Hayes (D), Dianne Turner (D)
General Sessions Division VI: Frank Mondelli Jr. (D), Jim Todd (D), Paul Walwyn (D)
General Sessions Division VII: Marcus Floyd (D), David Ridings (D)*
General Sessions Division VIII: Rachel Bell (D), Erin Coleman (D)
General Sessions Division IX: Brian Horowitz (D), Lynda Jones (D)
School Board District 2: Edward Arnold (I), Rachel Anne Elrod (D), Janeen Kingma (R), Todd Pembroke (R), Mark Woodward (R)
School Board District 4: John Little (D), Berthena Nabaa-McKinney (D), Kelli Phillips (R)
School Board District 6: Fran Bush (I), Natalie Martin (D), Cheryl Mayes (D)
School Board District 8: Erin Block (D), Chris Moth (D), Amy Pate (I)
*Candidate may be removed from the Democratic ballot
Running unopposed
Chancery: Patricia Moskal, Anne Martin, Russell Perkins
Circuit Court: Amanda McClendon, Phillip Robinson, Phillip Smith, Joe Binkley, Thomas Brothers,
Criminal Court: Steve Dozier, Angela Dalton, Jennifer Smith
General Sessions: Gale Robinson, Ana Escobar, Allegra Walker, Sam Coleman, John Aaron Holt
Juvenile Court Clerk: Lonell Matthews
Criminal Court Clerk: Howard Gentry
County Clerk: Brenda Wynn
Public Defender: Martesha Johnson
Trustee: Erica Gilmore
Register of Deeds: Karen Johnson
Sheriff: Daron Hall
