Gov. Bill Lee has his short list for a vacancy on the Tennessee Supreme Court.
The Governor’s Council for Judicial Appointments on Thursday named Sarah Campbell, Kristi Davis and Neal McBrayer as the three finalists for the position, left open following the death of Justice Cornelia Clark.
The trio was picked from a group of nine applicants (down from 11 original contenders). One top candidate, Chief Deputy Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti, dropped out of contention after Lee appointed him chief legal counsel earlier this week.
Campbell also comes from the Attorney General’s Office, where she is associate solicitor general. The 39-year-old attended Duke for law school and clerked for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
Davis and McBrayer are both judges on the Tennessee Court of Appeals. Davis was a circuit judge in Knoxville until Lee appointed her to the appeals bench.
McBrayer was appointed to the appeals court by former GOP Gov. Bill Haslam in 2014. He previously practiced with Butler Snow and Miller & Martin.
Among those who did not make the cut was Doug Overbey, a former state senator and U.S. attorney in the Trump administration, and Kelvin Jones, a Nashville circuit judge currently under scrutiny for revelations from his divorce case.
The Tennessee General Assembly most confirm Lee’s pick.
