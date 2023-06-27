A third former deputy in the office of the Davidson County Circuit Court clerk is suing the city and court leaders alleging that her dismissal last year was related to her reluctance to support the campaign of Clerk Joseph Day.
Christy Anna Allen filed suit against Day, former Clerk Richard Rooker, the Metro Government and two other clerk’s office employees last week in Nashville federal court. She is represented by Paul Forrest Craig, a Memphis attorney who in March filed suit on behalf of former deputy clerks Veronica Edmondson and Annecia Donigan. That case is ongoing.
All three allege that Rooker and Day sought to enlist court employees to support Day’s bid to succeed Rooker, who held the job for nearly three decades and decided not to run for reelection in 2022. He endorsed Day, his chief deputy, to replace him. Day narrowly won the 2022 Democratic primary and was unopposed in the general election.
The three former deputies allege they were fired on the eve of Day taking over the post in September. Allen had worked in the office since 1995. In her lawsuit, she alleges that Rooker “made it clear to his staff that they were expected to support the candidacy of Defendant Day, and they were expected to work on the campaign of Defendant Day.”
Further, Allen alleges that Rooker said employees who did not support Day would lose their jobs when Day took over the office. She said she did not endorse or support any candidate in the election.
According to the lawsuit, employees who made financial contributions to Day’s campaign retained their positions, while those who did not were terminated. At least two dozen court employees are listed as contributing to Day’s 2022 effort in campaign finance records.
The plaintiffs allege their dismissals violated their First Amendment rights. Allen additionally alleges that her firing could have been related to sexual harassment she faced from a supervisor in the office. She is seeking $882,400 in damages.
Rooker told the Post in March that he “did not terminate anyone.” His attorney Hal Hardin said Tuesday that Rooker “did not know [which deputies were] going to be sworn in” after his departure and “did not know anything about their replacements.” Hardin added that the claims against Rooker are “baseless.”
Metro attorneys for Day and the other clerk’s office employees declined to comment. Craig, attorney for the plaintiffs, did not respond to a request for comment.