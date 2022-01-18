The list of candidates for the soon-to-be-vacant Davidson County Seventh Circuit Court is growing, as longtime probate and estate attorney Andra Hedrick announced her run for the judgeship on Tuesday.
Hedrick has practiced probate and estate law — the purview of the Seventh Circuit Court — since 2000 at law firm Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin.
Judge Randy Kennedy announced late last year he would not seek another term as probate court judge. Metro Councilmember Larry Hagar and Lewis Thomason attorney John Manson are also running for the seat.
During her career in private practice, Hedrick has taught estate planning at the Nashville School of Law and co-chaired the Nashville Bar Association’s probate court committee.
“I am seeking to become Davidson County’s next — and first ever female — probate judge,” she said in a release. “This is a natural extension of my work for the last 23 years. If elected, I will apply my experience and deep understanding of estate and probate law to diligently serve all who come before me, with the utmost compassion, respect and impartiality.”
The Democratic primary for Davidson County judicial races is on May 3, with the general election to follow in August.
A GSRM marketing staffer helped coordinate Hedrick’s campaign rollout. She said that “GSRM Law is supportive of Andra Hedrick in her run for probate judge, although the firm is not officially involved in the campaign.”
