One step forward

Stories about the promise of medical cannabis as treatment for seizures and other conditions have been circulating for generations, but it wasn’t until six years ago that Holly Ramsey, a Brentwood mom of three and proud Republican, began advocating for the legalization of medical cannabis in Tennessee. Of the 2.3 million Americans living with epilepsy, more than 1 million of them have seizures that can’t be controlled by prescription medications. Ramsey’s 10-year-old son TJ is one of them.
Diagnosed at the age of 3 with cerebral palsy and refractory epilepsy — a medical term used to classify epilepsy that cannot be controlled with medication — TJ was suffering from more than 300 seizures a week, according to Ramsey. He used a feeding tube due to his lack of appetite.
But after exhausting nearly every medicinal avenue including surgery — TJ had a Vagus nerve stimulator implanted in his chest that works similar to a pacemaker, sending electric signals to the brain to control seizures — TJ’s doctor suggested Ramsey explore cannabis treatment options. TJ went from having 300 seizures a week to 30 and no longer needed the feeding tube.
“It controls his seizures and allows TJ to still be TJ,” Ramsey says.
For Tennessee patients like TJ, accessing medical cannabis isn’t easy and the legal landscape remains cloudy.
Current legislation
The state legislature minimally expanded Tennessee’s limited low-THC cannabis access law — which permits qualifying patients to use and possess medical cannabis products containing no more than 0.9 percent THC — by adding eight diagnoses to the list of qualifying medical conditions. Previously, the law allowed only those diagnosed with intractable seizures or epilepsy to possess the drug, which is legal for medical purposes in dozens of states.
To receive approval to possess small amounts of medical cannabis, Tennessee patients are supposed to request a letter from their physician verifying that they have one of the nine diagnoses approved for possession.
The new law also established a nine-member commission to study federal and state laws regarding medical cannabis and advise lawmakers on legislation to establish a marijuana program in Tennessee, but only if the federal government removes marijuana from the list of Schedule I controlled substances.
Ramsey and others have criticized the current legislation and the newly established commission, calling it a means of placation since the state legislature has made it clear that it will not enact a medical cannabis program or legalize the sale of products with greater than 0.3-percent THC until the federal government declassifies Delta 9 as a Schedule I substance, despite other states’ willingness to push forward.
The legislation legalizes the possession of the substance only for patients. It is still illegal for businesses and pharmacies to sell products with greater than 0.3-percent THC in Tennessee.
“Essentially, all it does is say we’re not going to arrest you for having it,” Ramsey says.
Patients must travel to one of the 36 other states or the District of Columbia where medical cannabis is legal to procure cannabis products. But it's not as simple as simply driving to another state. Most states’ medical cannabis programs require out-of-state residents to be evaluated by an in-state doctor — even if they have a diagnosis or letter from a physician out of state — before they can apply for a medical cannabis license that would allow them to purchase medicinal products from government-controlled dispensaries in those states.
The process puts patients in a compromising position. It’s illegal to transport marijuana across state lines, even from one state where it’s legal to another.
Rep. Bryan Terry (R-Murfreesboro), a doctor who chairs the House Health Committee and a vocal advocate of medical cannabis, says that nobody is tracking the number of letters written by physicians or which patients have received letters of diagnosis from their physicians, nor is there a uniform standard to authenticate letters — making it difficult for law enforcement to verify the legitimacy of the letter or diagnosis, unless they directly call the physician.
Adding to Ramsey’s frustration is the amalgam of CBD and hemp stores selling Delta 8 products. Found in gummies, vape cartridges, tinctures and other products, Delta 8 is a less-potent form of THC that is synthetically derived from CBD (sourced from hemp plants) and produces hallucinogenic effects that are similar to, but milder than, those of Delta 9 THC, the well-known psychoactive compound in marijuana plants.
“If people want to get high, they can go to most gas stations or any CBD store and purchase gummies or edibles that will get them high,” Ramsey says. “But we have to cross state lines to get medical cannabis for my son.”
There isn’t an age restriction — though many stores won’t sell to individuals under the age of 21 — nor is there any agency oversight ensuring products marketed as Delta 8 actually contain Delta 8.
Derek and Sarah Besenius, owners of LabCanna, a store in East Nashville specializing in hemp and CBD products, relate to Ramsey’s frustrations. In 2016, the couple was involved in a near-fatal car accident. Derek suffered a traumatic brain injury and Sarah’s entire left arm was shattered in the incident. During his recovery, Derek began researching treatments for headaches and memory loss. He says the effects of cannabis were ”miraculous.”
The pair sells Delta 8 products at their store but also calls the lack of oversight of Delta 8 and the state’s failure to acknowledge the medicinal benefits of Delta 9 “ludicrous.”
“If they really cared about people’s health, they would regulate Delta 8 and institute a consumer protection agency,” Derek Besenius says. “Moreover, they would allow people to use Delta 9, which is a natural form of THC, rather than Delta 8, which is chemically derived.”
What’s ahead
The state cannabis commission, which appointed its officers in late October, is supposed to compose a report based on its findings by January. Due to the lack of participation in the commission meetings — not one meeting has had full attendance — and the legislature’s refusal to enact a program until the federal government declassifies Delta 9 as a Schedule I substance, Ramsey and other advocates have little hope for progress in the short term.
Meanwhile, Joe Kirkpatrick with the Tennessee Growers Coalition, an advocacy group supporting the full legalization of cannabis — and not just for medical usage — said the group intends to support three pieces of cannabis legislation in 2022.
One would create legal protections for people transporting hemp concentrate with a THC content of less than 5 percent from the place where the concentrate was produced to a place where the concentrate will be diluted into products with a THC content of less than 0.3 percent.
The coalition is also in support of a bill that would add Delta 8 to the current 21+ smoking and vaping law. Within the same bill, there is an excise tax on Delta 8 products — modeled after the tobacco tax — that would go towards supporting and regulating the current hemp industry.
Lastly, the coalition is supportive of a bill that aims to fully legalize cannabis — for medical and recreational purposes.
