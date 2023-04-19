 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Leaders 2023

The Journey: Frances Perkins

New attorney finds common thread in the art and legal worlds

FrancesPerkins_EricEngland.jpg

Frances Perkins

In her new downtown Nashville office, high in The Pinnacle at Symphony Place, Frances Perkins is adding an important piece — a modern abstract painting by New York City-based artist Maximilian Schubert, a friend from her past career as an art consultant. 

Perkins joined Sherrard Roe Voigt & Harbison as an associate earlier this year. She has two degrees, one in law from Belmont and one in the history of art and architecture from Brown University. Perkins worked in international fine art and design for nearly 15 years — building collections, organizing exhibitions and advising clients. 

Tags

Hannah Herner joined the Nashville Post to cover health care in 2022. She previously worked for The Contributor street paper and freelanced for the Nashville Scene.