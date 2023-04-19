 Skip to main content
Leaders 2023

Standing firm

Nashville’s legal industry is changing as national law firms circle homegrown offices

Nashville’s booming status has hit another industry. Typically dominated by native firms, the local legal market is being flooded with requests (some successful) from upmarket firms employing a variety of strategies to help them hang a shingle here.

Before this year, the headline belonged to Pittsburgh, Pa.-based K&L Gates. Don’t let its headquarter city fool you. Measured by size, K&L Gates is the 13th-largest firm in the U.S., with nearly 1,700 lawyers across 45 offices on five continents. It entered the Nashville market in 2020, by way of lateral partner hires, mostly from Butler Snow, but also from Waller, Dickinson Wright and Bass, Berry & Sims.

JonSkeeters_EricEngland.jpg

Jon Skeeters
NancyStabell_EricEngland.jpg

Nancy Stabell
MikeAbelow_EricEngland.jpg

Mike Abelow