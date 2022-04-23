You Should Know: Shubhada Jagasia

Nearly a year has passed since Shubhada Jagasia moved from a leadership position at Vanderbilt University Medical Center into her new role as president and CEO of two of the largest hospitals in Middle Tennessee, Ascension Saint Thomas’ Midtown and West campuses. She believed the move would be monumental to her career.
“I knew that this milieu would enable me to realize continued professional growth while contributing to the health of our community,” Jagasia says.
She values working at Saint Thomas because of, she says, its inclusive and supportive environment dedicated to patient-centered care, plus the value placed on the personal contributions of each caregiver and associate.
“Input from our clinicians, for example, was a vital element of our plans to create a ‘hospital of the future’ on our Midtown campus,” she says. “As a mission-driven health system, we are committed to making quality, personalized health care a reality for all Middle Tennesseans, including the uninsured and underinsured.”
Jagasia has been in the health care field for more than 20 years, including as an expert in diabetes care, but in the past 10 years she has climbed the professional ladder by taking on new roles with responsibility for in-patient and out-patient medicine, hospital management and ambulatory clinics.
“My prior formal training in health care administration and my previous leadership positions exposed me to the nuances of health care, both within hospitals and ambulatory clinics,” she says. “I was confident of the support I would receive from my leadership and team at Ascension Saint Thomas, where I actually completed my internal medical residency early in my career. Despite the unfamiliar and challenging nature of the pandemic, coming to Ascension Saint Thomas in 2021 felt like returning home.”
Jagasia came to Saint Thomas in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a challenge on several fronts for health care providers. The hospitals she manages saw cases surge and wane, in both the ICU and less intensive wards, and burnout and other factors thrust the hospitals into a labor shortage, especially among nurses. She was previously en-gaged in COVID response work at VUMC, experience that was valuable in the new role.
“There is opportunity in every challenge you face. It takes a village to achieve anything and everything,” Jagasia says.
Jagasia’s medical education started at King Edward Memorial Medical College in Mumbai, India. She moved to Tennessee for a postdoctoral fellowship at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis in 1994. Later, she moved to Nashville for her internal medicine residency with the Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West campus-es. Jagasia continued her clinical training at Vanderbilt, with a fellowship in diabetes, endocrinology and metabolism. She also earned a Master’s of Management in Health Care from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt.
Jagasia credits her childhood with helping her realize how important working with a team is.
“My parents had a big shaping influence on my life,” she says. “My father was a professional cricket coach, and he always encouraged us to play a sport. We played a lot of sports, and it taught me the importance of team right from the get-go. You win some and you lose some, but fairness and equality are the ingredients when playing a sport well.”
She trusts that confidence, education and dedication can take anyone far in life. And she offers some advice for those, especially women, following in her path.
“Follow a passion, follow a dream, achieve what you set out to achieve, and don’t be overwhelmed by obstacles on the way because there are bound to be some,” she says. “If you believe, you will achieve. For women everywhere and all tracks of life, don’t overanalyze your gender in everything that you do. Consider yourself to be equal to every-body that you’re working with.”
