My favorite trend in the local craft beer scene

A fascinating element of the local craft beer scene is the introduction of taprooms from non-Nashville-based brewing companies.
We kind of saw this coming — and I like it.
Industry consolidation since the 1950s pushed distributors and retailers to sell more beer with less product variability. Craft beer proliferation since the 2000s now over-whelms distribution and retail channels with local taprooms meeting consumer demand. Beer distributors provide access to thousands of brands, but most major retailers in Tennessee marginally support local products — forcing consumers to enjoy their favorite beers at local taprooms and craft-friendly restaurants.
The messy distribution channels entice breweries nationwide to open multiple taprooms, enabling them to expand market share by selling direct to consumers. Marketing and tax benefits are the lure, but lucrative profit margins are the prize as brewery owners bypass overcrowded distribution channels.
We’re seeing this dynamic in Nashville, as out-of-towners are establishing a local presence. First it was Atlanta’s Monday Night Brewing with its taproom in Germantown. Since then, we have learned that Good People (Birmingham), Hi-Wire (Asheville) and Braxton (Cincinnati) are planning taprooms in the city.
These are four quality brewing companies whose presence might spur a locally based brewery owner to, perhaps sooner than later, establish a taproom outside Nashville.
On a positive note, Nashville’s hot market provides opportunity for growth by breweries from both inside and outside Middle Tennessee. Supporting brewery infrastructure comes with challenges and not everybody agrees that growth is good. But the focus and investment appears to benefit Nashville overall in many facets. Ironically, breweries tend to be catalysts of gentrification before being forced out themselves.
Nothing comes without challenges, and the current environment reminds me of the late 1980s and early ’90s when we experienced the proliferation, failure and consolida-tion of brewpubs. People came to try the beer but returned for the food. Brewpubs and modern taprooms are tricky entities demanding highly skilled operators with tremendous knowledge ranging from exploiting quirky tax laws to appeasing finicky consumers. Today’s younger drinkers have always known craft beer, and now there are local brewery taprooms in even small cities with suitable products.
The modern taproom must provide fantastic beer along with stellar food and entertainment, and there will always be room for another great brewery or taproom — local or not — that deserves our support.
Garr Schwartz is a Fifth Third Bank vice president and wealth management adviser and the founder of Garr’s Beer Co.
