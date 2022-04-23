Changing the game

The ultra-competitive field of sports media is perhaps one of the toughest careers to break into.
Nobody knows that better than Chase McCabe.
It wasn’t long ago that McCabe was a graduate fresh out of Middle Tennessee State University looking for an internship that would hopefully get his foot in the door. He admits he would’ve been happy just working full-time at a small station in a small town.
“Never did I dream that I’d graduate college and have a full-time job in the industry in my hometown,” McCabe recalls. “Ten years later, now here I sit as the program director, and it was a lot of hard work and tough times where I thought, ‘maybe I’m not cut out for this. Maybe it’s never going to happen being on the air.’”
McCabe got his start as an intern at Cromwell Media’s ESPN 102.5 The Game just three months after the station hit the airwaves. He worked his way up from intern to producer, sometimes filling in on the weekends as an on-air host.
He parlayed his occasional on-air exposure into a spot as a Predators locker room reporter during hockey season and he began earning regular airtime as a host on several shows including Chasing Checkers, Smashville Live, Preds Insiders and the Money Line before eventually landing as a co-host on The Game’s midday show, Darren, Daunic and Chase.
But the departure of former program director Ryan Porth in mid-December created an opening that was seemingly tailor-made for McCabe, who was promoted to The Game’s program director and brand manager.
“There were some times that I’d work seven days a week between [radio] and working Preds games and just fighting for those opportunities,” McCabe says. “I kept telling myself eventually it’s going to pay off. Well, it did.”
In his new role, McCabe shifted from mentee to mentor. He traded the rigors of producing shows for the challenge of being solely responsible for the station’s radio lineup and giving the city’s listeners the sports content they desire.
“The thing I really enjoy now is the coaching aspect, which is evolving, but I really feel like the head coach now,” McCabe says. “… I look at things from a different angle now; I hear things differently now because there’s all these little games you have to play from the programming seat of giving the people what they want, which changes daily — especially in this city with so many different people moving here.”
While Nashville is — and likely always will be — a football city, the appetite is growing for its other two major professional sports franchises, the Nashville Predators and Nashville SC.
The flagship station of the Predators, The Game is a one-stop shop for Preds coverage with shows like Preds Insiders, Penalty Box Radio and the Preds Official Podcast. The station also features a soccer show, Pharmaceutical Soccer, and ESPN 94.9 The Game 2 is also the flagship station of Nashville SC.
McCabe also prides himself on making sure The Game has a little something for everyone. The city’s booming college sports scene — Vanderbilt, MTSU, Belmont, Lipscomb and TSU — is well-represented on all three shows in the Monday-through-Friday lineup, as are the Nashville Sounds and occasionally NASCAR.
“It’s easy to talk about the hot stuff, and we do that,” McCabe remarks. “We cover the Titans very well here. But we are the Predators flagship and we’ve owned that since we went on the air. … The cool thing about Nashville SC is, I didn’t know that much about soccer either. I think the fans that listen to our station appreciate that and say, ‘Oh, they’re like me, and I can learn with them.’
“We’ve always done a good job [talking about Belmont, Lipscomb, Vanderbilt baseball] even if we don’t [broadcast] their games because, back in the day, that’s all you talked about. Now, obviously, it’s different being a pro sports town, but they still have a place. This town was built on the Sounds, Vanderbilt, MTSU, Belmont and Lipscomb, and it’s important to cover all your bases when you’re running a sports station.”
