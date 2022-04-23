CEOs of the Year: Wesley Keegan

Owning a brewery might sound glamorous on the surface.
But the day-to-day operations involved with such a craft beer business are time-consuming and labor-intensive. When a virus is raging, the challenge to keep a brewery churning out ales and porters becomes doubly difficult.
Wesley Keegan knows this reality well. The owner of West Nashville-based TailGate Brewing Company says the past 24 months have yielded stress and surprise, concern and humility.
Keegan notes that TailGate is starting to look similar to its iteration of two years ago. Of particular note, he says most of the employees from early 2020 have remained. And the ancillary TailGate taprooms in Midtown and East Nashville are very stable.
“We’ve been super fortunate,” he says. “We never fully closed. We pivoted hard and fast, and we were able to have almost our entire team working weeks into the initial shutdown. Most importantly, every person has received raises and more benefits multiple times throughout the past two years.”
Pre-tornado 2020, TailGate employed about 75 individuals. The day after the storm (March 3), Keegan posted on his Instagram page that the brewery business would hire people who were displaced — at their pre-tornado wage — and employ them as long as it took for their previous employers to get their businesses back open.
“We had hundreds of applicants,” he says. “We were completely shocked. We ended up hiring something like 20 people once we started to get our arms around the volume of applicants.”
Then as TailGate was getting people to work, the COVID-19-fueled shutdown hit.
“When the shutdown happened, I went to work about seven months straight and took no days off,” Keegan adds. “There was no shutdown in the beer and hospitality business for me. There was no separation from people. It was people all day — every day. Normally that’s a great thing. But I never thought asking an adult to wear a mask so that we could stay open and employ people would be one of the things I would ever do.”
TailGate — which ranks among the state’s largest breweries based on square footage of main facility, number of employees and volume of beer produced annually — showed resiliency. Today, the company is home to more than 120 employees and is paying better wages and offering more benefits than it did prior to March 2020. TailGate even offers its team members a 401(k) with a company match.
“So not only do we employ more people, but we offer a better workplace for them too,” Keegan says.
Because the times were tough, Keegan says the generosity and support of his customers was priceless.
“I remember those early days of the shutdown,” he said. “People came in every day. Some people visited and bought a pizza and/or a six-pack every day. They’d say things like ‘I literally can’t eat or drink this much. But I’ll be back tomorrow so that I can help make sure you are back, too.’ I’ll never forget those people. Those same people still support us today, more than ever.”
No doubt, the pandemic forced Keegan and his team to make changes that — as he looks back — might actually be helpful to continue to implement as TailGate moves forward.
“At our annual managers retreat, we talked about how great we were as a business when COVID was at its worst,” he says. “We had to get lean. We had to make fast decisions. We had to do nothing else but work every day. That’s obviously not sustainable. But seeing how exceptional we could be showed us that we have that ‘next level’ in us.
Perhaps surprisingly, TailGate never experienced a staffing shortage during the pandemic.
“We kept giving raises, kept asking what mattered to our team,” Keegan says. “That’s a lesson we’re keeping. We see other businesses struggle with staffing, and the solution has been simple for us: Pay better.”
TailGate beer production is more robust now compared to its level of March 2020.
“We’re not just brewing more, but we’re brewing more variety,” Keegan says. “So sometimes it’s a conversation of more frequency and smaller volumes. The growing trend is variety. We’ve invested in people and equipment to support our ability to make and package more variety than ever.”
Keegan stresses the importance of Nashvillians supporting local businesses.
“Things feel like they’re getting back to normal, but so many of your favorite local businesses — us included — will be navigating the fallout of these past two years for years to come.
“Nashville has been there for us,” he adds, “and we recognize it’s our job to be there for Nashville.”
