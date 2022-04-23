CEOs of the Year: Tony and Caroline Galzin

Like almost everyone working in the Nashville restaurant industry, husband-and-wife team Caroline and Tony Galzin were still recovering from the 2020 tornado when COVID crept in and dealt a knee-buckling punch to their restaurant, Nicky’s Coal Fired.
Caroline recalls the weekend before they closed in March.
“I was in the kitchen washing my hands, and I called Tony over and said, ‘I am really, really, really nervous. I don’t feel comfortable being here right now,’” she says. “I got on the phone with John Stephenson [the owner of Hathorne] because I saw online that he had already closed. I needed someone to validate that it was OK for us to close. That sort of collective energy was something that helped make it OK for everyone for the next two years.”
Adds Tony: “Everyone seemed in pretty good humor at first. It was like, ‘Two weeks, we’ll slam the curve!’ Then when it became apparent that some places were going to reopen and others weren’t, I realized that this is gonna get weird!”
That proved to be an understatement, as the Galzins struggled to protect their staff and their customers through various strategies, ranging from packing take-and-bake dinner kits for carryout and developing a new pizza recipe that didn’t require firing up their coal oven — named Enrico, which eats 700 pounds of coal to even reach cooking temperature. They also expanded into the wholesale and retail bagel business and offered Instagram Live culinary classes from the kitchen of their home, with Tony cooking and sharing family stories and Caroline acting as producer and camera operator.
“It became clear within the first four-to-five weeks that safety for our customers and safety for our staff and trying to keep the restaurant afloat was going to be paramount,” says Tony.
The Galzins opened and closed the restaurant multiple times as COVID variants ebbed and flowed.
“You can’t judge a small business until you’re inside of it,” adds Caroline. “I have to give everyone the benefit of the doubt for choosing to reopen early, but for us, there was no way I could imagine bringing my staff back in and creating that kind of environment where we weren’t thinking about everyone’s safety first. We’re a real mom-and-pop shop, and we have so many people that we’re so close with, I couldn’t imagine potentially risking people’s lives over dinner service.”
Beyond their own business, the Galzins became major industry organizers as part of Tennessee Action for Hospitality, a group brought together by local restaurant owners to advocate for the industry and offer relief to food service workers. Nicky’s cooked free meals for displaced restaurant workers and entered a six-month partnership with Gideon’s Army to contribute a portion of each day’s pizza sales to the community activism organization. They also donated their time and talents at events for the Nashville Food Project, Second Harvest and the Nashville Wine Auction.
“We’re just really bad at saying no to stuff when people ask,” jokes Caroline.
The Galzins also addressed issues of fairness within their own company, including imbalances in pay among hourly workers. All Nicky’s employees are now salaried with a guaranteed minimum daily wage augmented by splitting up service charges instead of relying on the volatility of a tip pool that rewards servers while ignoring back-of-house employees. They now offer paid time off and a health care program with access to telehealth options and prescription drug assistance.
“Restaurant worker pay imbalance is a social justice issue. It’s not a perfect model, but it feels like progress,” Caroline says. “We just want to leave the industry better than we found it.”
Caroline and Tony believe that the restaurant industry still needs to change more. Caroline says, “Out of that kind of destruction, new and good things can grow. The cultural change that has happened in our country with regard to restaurant workers’ rights and how people are being treated, the expectations from customers [have] had to shift in a way that makes it more sustainable for restaurants. It really wasn’t working for anyone: The prices were too low, the overhead was too high, the expectations were too much. Everyone had been struggling for too long, and it was time for changes to be made, and for that I am grateful.
“We spent the first year of the pandemic trying to survive,” she adds. “I think we spent the second year throwing a few things at the wall to see what was really gonna stick. The worst years of the pandemic allowed restaurants and small businesses the freedom to try things that they never would have tried otherwise. Now that we’ve been able to try so many different things without worrying about looking like a failure because everyone was struggling, it’s set us up for success moving forward to have this set of tools of things that really make the most sense for the future. Maybe I’m just an eternal optimist, but I think it puts us in a really good position to have a long run as Nicky’s.”
