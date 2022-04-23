CEOs of the Year: Clint Gray, Derrick Moore and Emanuel Reed

When I ask how local pizza chain Slim & Husky’s has managed not just to survive but thrive in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the company’s co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer Clint Gray is quick to credit his business partners.
“All of us have completely different roles; that’s why we work three times as fast,” he says with a chuckle. “I’m chief marketing officer, Derrick [Moore] is chief development officer and Emanuel [Reed] is CEO. We all have our roles, and they come together perfectly.
“The pandemic, I think it made us stronger as a company, honestly,” he adds. “We made a commitment early on that we would not lay off any of our employees. We really wanted to make sure our managers and teams were taken care of and we made a few sacrifices. One of the core things we did early on was we actually sold a piece of real estate to put us in the position to be able to withstand what was potentially coming.”
Next, Gray says, the company shifted to takeout and online ordering, an easy move since Slim & Husky’s was already set up for pickup and delivery through Uber Eats.
“We had that established and it definitely helped us tremendously,” says Gray.
With the staff and takeout operations secure, the trio was also able to continue pursuing some of the growth they had been planning before the pandemic. The restaurant opened six new operations, Gray says, including three new Tennessee shops — in Memphis, Murfreesboro and the Assembly Food Hall in downtown Nashville, making Slim & Husky’s perhaps the first Black-owned restaurant on Lower Broadway — as well as a second location in Atlanta and their first West Coast restaurant in Sacramento, California.
Each new shop is its own work of art, too, boasting Slim & Husky’s signature sleek and modern design and bright murals designed and painted by local artists. On the patio of the Sacramento location, folks can eat hip-hop-themed pies like “Nothin’ but a V Thang” and “Rony, Roni, Rone” next to a larger-than-life painting of Laurence Fishburn screaming “Wake up!” as seen in Spike Lee’s School Daze. At the Murfreesboro shop, art by Tennessee’s own XPayne, LeXander Bryant and more hang on the walls.
Slim & Husky’s has recently expanded into the sports world, too. There are now six Slim & Husky’s counters in Nissan Stadium — “two on each level,” Gray says — as well as two outlets in the FedExForum where the Memphis Grizzlies play. Plus, they started to sell their frozen pizzas via Goldbelly, the gourmet food website that ships nationwide, joining local icons like Loveless Cafe, Arnold’s Country Kitchen, Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, Christie Cookies and more. Their frozen pizzas will soon be popping up in Turnip Truck stores around Nashville, too.
Beyond pizza, the trio also opened their first cocktail bar, EG&MC, in July. The menu at the Jefferson Street bar features craft cocktails and “Southern-inspired tapas,” including Southwestern egg rolls, sweet chili and garlic edamame and Beyond Meat sliders.
Gray says it’s the community that keeps them going and growing.
“We pride ourselves on starting from the ground up,” Gray says. “We built our first business [The Green Truck Moving & Storage Company] with $3,000, and we built that over seven years and sold it for seven figures. We come from humble beginnings within entrepreneurship and no true backing or investment behind us. We know what it’s like to create a lot with a little. This pandemic has shown that we are an entrepreneurship and hospitality company that’s here to stay, because we use our creativity and the support of our community to continue our growth and also continue to be embraced by the Nashville community and the communities we serve outside Nashville.
“I think a lot of that is [the community] understanding that we’re more than just a pizza company — we are members of our neighborhoods, and they really answered the call when it came time to support our business and keep us afloat.”
