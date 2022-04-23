CEOs of the Year: Candice Lee

Candice Lee was facing a daunting task in February 2020.
She was not just succeeding Malcolm Turner, an out-of-the-box hire from the NBA G-League who in one brief year as Vanderbilt director of athletics spent the university’s money lavishly with little to show for it. Lee also faced the arduous challenge of restoring Vanderbilt to respectability among the rest of the Southeastern Conference.
To say Lee’s first few months on the job were trial by fire would be an understatement. Some six weeks after her promotion, the World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a global pandemic.
Lee’s job had just become exponentially more difficult.
Suddenly, she wasn’t just responsible for the health and safety of the Vanderbilt student-athletes; she now had to consider the best course of action to limit COVID-19 exposure for coaches, trainers, support staff, professors and food and beverage vendors while conferring with local and state health and safety experts and following both SEC and NCAA protocols.
She says she in part relied on the experts at Vanderbilt University Medical Center: “There were so many things happening at our medical center that allowed us to have a constant flow of information and stay updated. They are the best in the world at what they do. But we were also paying attention to what was happening in the city and with professional sports.
“I think there were times where it might be hard for people to understand why we might make a decision that’s different from what somebody two miles down the road would make. But I think that’s one of the complexities of COVID. People had the same information, I presume, but the context was different, and who we were responsible to was different. We had city mandates, public health experts, we had the SEC and the NCAA. Sometimes, any one of those groups could be more rigid than the other.”
Initially, Lee decided that Vanderbilt would begin the 2020 football season without fans in attendance. Then, two weeks prior to the Commodores’ home opener against LSU, the Tennessee Titans announced a limited attendance policy for their home games. The ‘Dores followed suit, allowing a limited number of students entry into Vanderbilt Stadium in what Lee says was a “small step toward normalcy.”
From there, local and global health and safety protocols were constantly changing and Lee was spending a sizeable amount of time processing the influx of new information and balancing the prioritization of the health and safety of VU’s student-athletes, fans, coaches and staff while minimizing the amount of revenue lost from the lack of ticket and concession sales across all sports.
“Health and safety was always the priority,” she says. “Some of the decisions that I made relative to fan attendance or the loss of game day revenue, I knew that that would impact our bottom line. But from a values standpoint, I also knew that I could sleep at night that I and we had done everything that we thought was appropriate to keep not just our student-athletes safe but our entire community.
“There were two things I said from the very beginning: If the doctors say it’s safe enough to play, and if the student-athletes want to play, then we’ll do everything we can to make it happen. It may not look exactly like you would have wanted, but each day brought its own share of disruption. As the person responsible, I was willing to do what I thought was necessary — albeit often unpopular — to make sure that they had the safest opportunity to do what they said they wanted to do.”
While COVID demanded much of her time, Lee also had to prioritize the actual athletics part of her job.
She began re-shaping the culture of the school’s top-tier athletic programs, including firing football coach Derek Mason and replacing him with VU alum Clark Lea, and bringing in six-time national champion Shea Ralph, who spent 13 years under the wing of UConn’s Geno Auriemma, arguably the most accomplished women’s basketball coach of all time.
But perhaps Lee’s crowning achievement came in March 2021 with the announcement of the Vandy United fund, a $300 million fundraising campaign geared toward building and upgrading VU’s athletic facilities.
At the time of the announcement, Lee said Vanderbilt was a charter member of the SEC and it was time the school started acting like it. New football locker rooms have already been completed, while the school has set in motion the next phase of the facilities project that includes expansion of the McGugin Center, a sports science lab, a football operations building, an indoor football practice facility, a new video board and an expanded concourse and seating options at Vanderbilt Stadium, and a basketball operations building complete with two practice gyms, a weight room and athletic training facility.
“I think we’re all on the same page that it was long overdue,” Lee says. “We know that our student-athletes require the best resources we can offer so we can give them the best experience here, and that’s what they deserve. The announcement was exciting because it felt like this grand overture and commitment that people have been waiting for, for a long time.
[The community] wants to be proud to cheer for Vanderbilt; they want us to compete, to win, and they want us to show that we’re committed. And that’s what Vandy United is all about.”
