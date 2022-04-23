Breaking ground

If you’ve passed a construction site lately, you may have noticed more women in hard hats.
Women are joining the business in growing numbers, as it’s one of the few industries for which the pay gap is nearly closed. According to the National Center for Construction Education and Research, women’s earnings as a percentage of their male counterparts’ — 99.1 percent — are higher in construction than in any other industry.
Young project managers coming in as assistants make $50,000 to $75,000 annually, according to the National Association of Women in Construction. The median salary for female senior project managers is $95,000.
Construction sites are as much a part of the fabric of a city or town as a park or museum. After 27 years in the real estate industry, longtime Nashville-area broker Moren Adenubi is embarking on her first construction project — a townhome development in Madison.
“Traditionally, you don’t see a woman’s touch on a building until you walk inside,” Adenubi says. “For a long time, interior design — the chairs, the carpet, the drapes — were the only place you saw a feminine work, but that is changing. People want to see a woman’s design not just inside buildings but outside too.”
Aron Thompson is the leader of the Amazon-backed real estate development academy for minority developers in Nashville. He says that construction’s growing reliance on technology has also opened doors for women in the field.
“You’ve got to work with so many different people — workers, contractors, owners, architects, engineers, surveyors, CEOs,” Thompson says. “You don’t have to be a psychologist but you have to be detail-oriented and have the right personality to fill those needs and work. Women often meet those needs better than men.”
Of the women employed in the construction field, 31 percent are in professional management roles, according to the NCCER. Another 45 percent are in sales and office roles.
In order to remove barriers to women entering the field, the primary obstacle, Adenubi and Stephanie Wigger of Skanska say, is education. While there are a number of organizations like National Women in Construction encouraging younger generations to learn more about the industry and opportunities, most schools and parents aren’t teaching or promoting construction careers.
Wigger, a preconstruction manager for Skanska, has worked on a number of high-profile projects — 5th + Broadway, the JW Marriott and Vanderbilt’s Kirkland Hall among them — that have transformed the city’s skyline. She says the original draw to construction was that it was “concrete” and she could tangibly see her work.
“It’s real,” Wigger says. “There’s a special feeling when you drive by a building and can point and say, ‘I worked on that.’”
