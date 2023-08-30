Three Questions: Brian Moyer

Brian Moyer has not stayed idle since stepping down as head of the Greater Nashville Technology Council last year. In March, he celebrated the launch of Innovate Nashville, a coffee table book from Global Village Publishing that highlights the city’s innovators. He served as “project champion” for the book, connecting the publishers and writers with his vast network in the Nashville tech community. Then in June, Moyer and several partners announced the launch of The Innovation Studio, a Franklin-based venture studio with the goal of building three new industrial AI startups every year. We spoke to him about his latest projects.
What is a venture studio?
Compared to an incubator that starts with an entrepreneur or an accelerator that starts with a company, a studio starts with an idea or a problem that needs to be solved. The secret sauce is you take that idea through a very detailed, repeatable process to make sure it has all that’s required to turn it into a successful, scalable, investable company. We think that’s going to take about three months. You start with an idea: What’s the problem that you’re trying to solve? What’s the market that you’re going after? Who’s your first customer? What’s your business plan? Can we prove out product market fit? Can we develop a minimal viable version of this product to prove out the concept? Only if the idea makes it through all of that do we actually launch the company. The studio will be first money in, so we’ll invest into that company. Then we’ll hire the CEO to run that company in partnership with the studio. We’ll be co-founders, the studio and the CEO, in the new company, and then stick with it until an eventual exit. We plan to start the evaluation process for one idea each month. Out of 12 ideas in a year, we think three of those will turn into companies. Over a four-year period that’s 12 new companies that we plan to launch, all related to applied AI, solving big problems.
What makes Nashville an interesting enough market to publish a book about it?
There are a lot of cities around the United States that are known for innovation and known for tech. What makes Nashville unique is the creative community that exists here. It’s been around for over 100 years. It’s very entrepreneurial. It’s creative, not only in terms of musicians but also songwriters, fashion … there’s all this creative juice going on in town. As people are looking at Nashville, it’s still small enough where you can come here and make a difference, as opposed to a New York or a San Francisco or a Chicago. Whether you’re a software developer or some other kind of techie or an entrepreneur or creative type, the community you can get plugged into here will make you better at whatever it is you’re doing.
Is there more to Nashville’s entrepreneurial ecosystem than health care?
Yes. Today. That wasn’t always the case. It’s pretty amazing to look at all of the venture capital representatives that have ended up moving to Nashville over the past few years. There’s old Nashville money, there’s new Nashville money, there’s East Coast money, and there’s West Coast money that’s all kind of converged. There are a number of different organizations trying to pull that together so it’s easier to meet people. I know people in the venture world who moved here because they love the quality of life and this is where they wanted to raise their families. Once they got here, they realized that there are actually companies right here they could invest in that they weren’t necessarily aware of. The innovation that’s taking place is attracting some people, but I think it’s the quality of life, the taxation. Even though the cost of living has increased from what it was, compared to the East Coast or the West Coast, it’s still very affordable.