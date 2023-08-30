 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Innovate 2023

Three Questions: Brian Moyer

Former Tech Council leader wants to talk about innovation

Brian Moyer

Brian Moyer

Brian Moyer has not stayed idle since stepping down as head of the Greater Nashville Technology Council last year. In March, he celebrated the launch of Innovate Nashville, a coffee table book from Global Village Publishing that highlights the city’s innovators. He served as “project champion” for the book, connecting the publishers and writers with his vast network in the Nashville tech community. Then in June, Moyer and several partners announced the launch of The Innovation Studio, a Franklin-based venture studio with the goal of building three new industrial AI startups every year. We spoke to him about his latest projects.

What is a venture studio?