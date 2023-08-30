 Skip to main content
Innovate 2023

Refueling

At clinics near truck stops, Interstate Health cares for long-haul drivers and community members

Truck drivers are more likely to have poor health than people in other professions, and because of the transience of their work, they often aren’t able to access a primary care provider on the road.

Interstate Health seeks to give drivers and the surrounding rural areas they pass through access to preventative care. The Brentwood-based company launched in late 2022 with a plan to expand quickly. It aims to build or acquire (focusing on the former) 60 clinics over the next year and a half, and 300 clinics near truck stops and travel centers within the next six years.  