Truck drivers are more likely to have poor health than people in other professions, and because of the transience of their work, they often aren’t able to access a primary care provider on the road.
Interstate Health seeks to give drivers and the surrounding rural areas they pass through access to preventative care. The Brentwood-based company launched in late 2022 with a plan to expand quickly. It aims to build or acquire (focusing on the former) 60 clinics over the next year and a half, and 300 clinics near truck stops and travel centers within the next six years.
In March, the organization opened its first two clinics: an acquired occupational health center in Cookeville, Tenn., and a new build in Port Wentworth, Ga.
The Cookeville location will serve as clinical headquarters. Interstate Health is taking over an existing clinic that has a history serving Averitt Express, a freight transportation company headquartered there.
Commercial drivers suffer a higher rate of sleep apnea, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease than the general population. Their lifespan is just 61 years, compared to an average of around 78 years for the general population. National surveys show that truck drivers are twice as likely to smoke compared to other U.S. workers.
Because many are independent owner-operators, they also tend to go without health insurance, Interstate Health co-founder and CEO Jeff Seraphine notes.
Another issue is simple accessibility. If a driver isn’t feeling well, there often isn’t a hospital on the rural routes to serve them. At an emergency room, they could incur higher out-of-network fees. Most wait until the route is over, delaying care. Seraphine says Interstate will strive to be a more affordable alternative.
“The reality is right now, continuity of care for this population and accessibility of care just doesn’t exist,” he says. “Once they get into the cab of that truck, they know that their options are limited to receive health care.”
Interstate Health also seeks to do something that typical hospitals have struggled to accomplish — sharing health data across locations. That way, drivers can receive seamless care at various locations across the country.
“We don’t want to just do a physical for a driver and then leave them out on the road,” Seraphine says. “We want to really work to meet the primary care needs and ongoing needs for those drivers as much as we can.”
Seraphine, who has a background in rural and community health care, says one of the main reasons similar clinics haven’t worked in the past is because it can be hard to be financially viable serving only commercial drivers. Allowing community members to also use the clinics helps keep the clinics afloat while serving drivers, as the company originally intended. Interstate Health clinics offer services including pre-employment physicals and drug screens, as well as walk-in primary and urgent care and pharmaceutical services.
“We’re looking for those communities where we can make a difference in the community and also make a difference for the drivers,” Seraphine says.