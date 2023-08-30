 Skip to main content
Innovate 2023

Powering up

Examining the opportunities and the challenges of clean energy in Tennessee

Clean energy is a burgeoning industry in Tennessee. Between established companies and those moving here, the state’s unique capacity to produce clean energy and plenty of creativity to drive it forward, Tennessee has the potential to become a valuable asset in the American decarbonization journey. While state leaders and powerhouse entities like the Tennessee Valley Authority or the Oak Ridge National Laboratory are encouraging growth to some degree, the environmental and economic gains associated with the industry have yet to be fully realized. There is an entire industry of people pushing for that to happen.

The Tennessee Advanced Energy Business Council was established to connect the clean energy-related work happening across Tennessee’s different regions and sectors. It casts a wide net. To acknowledge a large scope of businesses and operations, the TAEBC uses the phrase “advanced energy” to describe “any technology that makes energy cleaner, safer, more secure and more efficient.” This technology may come from manufacturers, entrepreneurs, researchers, service providers, software companies and others. Members include Volkswagen, Verizon, the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and Piedmont Lithium. The TAEBC’s most recent advanced energy economic impact report indicates that in 2019, the sector was responsible for hundreds of thousands of jobs in Tennessee. If the industry is following trends from past years, that number has likely grown significantly.

LauraZapata_EE.jpg

Laura Zapata

