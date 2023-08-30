Lending a virtual hand

Virtual meetings and even check-ups became part of the medical routine during the COVID-19 pandemic. As patients return to the hospital for care and staffing shortages remain, area hospitals are introducing technology in an effort to improve patient and provider satisfaction.
Here’s what three local organizations are trying:
Ardent Health Services
This year, locally based acute care hospital operator Ardent has leaned into telehealth technologies. In January, the company announced a partnership with local AI venture studio Switchpoint Ventures, the same partnership that led to its Winnow AI recruiting technology.
The health care innovation studio will focus on building new companies in three areas, Ardent CEO Marty Bonick tells the Post: engaging with patients through smart phones, care redesign within the hospital and care beyond the hospital.
Bonick says when it comes to the health care industry, “we know what our problems are.”
“It’s a system that’s rooted in the ways that it’s always been, and there’s a lot of venture capital dollars chasing the next Uber or Airbnb for health care, whatever that’s going to be,” he says. “There are not a lot of people chasing what goes on inside the hospital — in terms of how we make that better and work within the system’s constraints and limitations.”
Within the hospital, Ardent has introduced the BioButton from Colorado-based tech company BioIntelliSense. The BioButton sits on the patient’s chest and measures heart rate, respiratory rate and skin temperature.
“This automates the capture of the vital signs, so we’re taking workload off of our nurses, and we’re able to capture more vital signs than we would otherwise,” Bonick says. “We can essentially get ICU-level monitoring care in a [medical-surgical nursing] environment.”
Ardent also aims to take the administrative burden off nurses using Florida-based software company Care.ai’s technology. Through a screen in the hospital room, remote nurses can interact with patients to, for example, collect medication history information or give instructions for discharge.
In addition, Ardent’s partnership with New York-based remote patient monitoring company Cadence extends care to the home, with a patch that monitors patients for up to 30 days, so that Cadence staff nurses can intervene if necessary and prevent readmission.
Bonick says these technologies have been well received.
“We’ve had this mentality that we built these hospitals and you must come to us, and I think COVID has changed that in a way in which people realize there are options and they don’t necessarily have to come to the hospital for everything,” he says. “When they do, we need to be smarter about how we interact with patients and how we are taking care of our teams to be able to deliver better care.”
Ascension Saint Thomas
In the rural hospital setting, administrators struggle to find enough staff to manage care. In addition to hiring advanced practice nurses and physician assistants, Ascension Saint Thomas’ six rural hospitals have upped their telemedicine platforms. Tablets allow specialized Nashville physicians to help diagnose and treat patients in rural emergency rooms, including for stroke treatment, neurologic emergencies and cardiac emergencies.
Telehealth physicians can also help troubleshoot dialysis treatment at Ascension Saint Thomas River Park in McMinnville, Tenn. It is rare to find dialysis services in rural communities, says Neal Kelley, regional hospital president at Ascension Saint Thomas.
“Our philosophy really is to provide as much of the care as we can appropriately and safely provide as close to home for our patients, and so we continue to invest in both technology and care improvements in our rural hospitals,” Kelley says.
In addition, Saint Thomas has partnered with the University of Tennessee Health Science Center to pilot a rural track for family medicine residents.
“If you work in a rural environment, you don’t have the same level of backup, you don’t have a cardiologist upstairs, you don’t have an anesthesiologist down the hall to call to come help,” Kelley says. “A lot of times you are the doctor and you are the one making the calls and providing the care. It takes a special person who’s willing to take care of their neighbors in a difficult situation with skill.”
Axis
The surgical industry is bouncing back after the pandemic put elective surgeries on hold. Those elective procedures are again making up a big chunk of hospital revenues. At Axis Research and Technologies’ medical training center in Nashville, surgeons are piloting locally based medical tech company Omnimed’s SmartOR software to optimize surgery logistics.
“It’s a lot like the airline industry,” says Mark Freeman, chief medical adviser at Axis. “You have to have planes arriving on time and leaving on time. You have to have pilots and crew switching. You have to have resources with food or with gas or energy. It’s the same thing in the OR environment. You need the patients to show up on time, you need anesthesia staff, nursing staff, surgery staff, you need instruments.”
SmartOR can track the logistics while also recording changes in air flow, temperature and humidity in the room. The tech identifies when a patient enters the room and leaves the room, in addition to anesthesia and tourniquet times.
Shortened anesthesia times benefit the patients, and shortened stays in the room for the procedure can open up space for another surgery, helping keep a tighter, more reliable schedule for nurses. However, the optimization stops short of rushing the process, Freeman says.
“If we can shorten surgery times — not by trying to be too fast and cut corners but by taking away the wasted time, the wasted steps — you will have a more successful outcome, hopefully a safer outcome and certainly a more satisfying experience for the patient and families who are waiting in the waiting room,” Freeman says.