 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Innovate 2023

Lending a virtual hand

Bringing tech into hospitals for patient and nurse satisfaction

1985507345

Virtual meetings and even check-ups became part of the medical routine during the COVID-19 pandemic. As patients return to the hospital for care and staffing shortages remain, area hospitals are introducing technology in an effort to improve patient and provider satisfaction.

Here’s what three local organizations  are trying:

LendingAVirtualHand3.jpg

Neal Kelley, Ascension Saint Thomas