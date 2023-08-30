 Skip to main content
Innovate 2023

Building better borrowers

Grundy County’s BetterFi offers alternative to conventional high-interest payday loans

BetterFi1_Angelina.jpg

Spike Hosch (left) and Sam Shaw

It’s not easy being a single mother. Doing so while supplying your boutique business’ products to a major retailer like Whole Foods is even more challenging.

Debbie Blinder, the owner of bricks-and-mortar retail business Hallelujah Pottery and Gift Shop, thanks BetterFi for making the latter challenge must less difficult than otherwise.   

BetterFi_AngelinaCastillo.jpg