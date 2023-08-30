Building better borrowers

It’s not easy being a single mother. Doing so while supplying your boutique business’ products to a major retailer like Whole Foods is even more challenging.
Debbie Blinder, the owner of bricks-and-mortar retail business Hallelujah Pottery and Gift Shop, thanks BetterFi for making the latter challenge must less difficult than otherwise.
Originally from New Jersey, Blinder moved to Monteagle, Tenn., in Grundy County, more than 12 years ago to focus on what started as a home-based business, Full Circle Candles and Gifts. Though her creations are now found in her Hallelujah Pottery and in various Chattanooga Whole Foods Markets (after first getting a deal with the Chattanooga Market), the road to success was rocky.
“As an entrepreneur and single mom, I worked many jobs to provide for my daughter,” she says. “Through hard times, loans became available to me that I thought would be helpful in building a business and paying the bills as I was just starting out. I realized quickly that the interest rates on these loans were astronomical and I felt I could never pay them off. It was very stressful and I felt hopeless.”
Blinder learned of BetterFi — a Coalmont, Tenn.-based nonprofit and certified Appalachian Community Development Financial Institution that provides an alternative to payday loans — and its founder and executive director Spike Hosch.
“Spike had me join the program, which was fairly new at the time,” she recalls. “And within a few months, I had a much better situation as BetterFi got me out of those terrible loans, we consolidated and I refinanced with BetterFi at a much better rate and was able to affordably pay my loans off. It took me a year or more but it was the best thing I could do for my peace of mind, business and credit. I am proud that I never got one of those [predatory] loans again and have been fixing my credit ever since.”
Blinder, whose store carries handmade gifts, candles and pottery from both local and global makers, says she never felt insecure or ashamed working with BetterFi.
“I was heard, understood and counseled well,” she says. “I didn’t feel alone like I did in being scammed by companies offering loans disguised to help people but that [instead] put people in bad situations. The BetterFi payment plan was very reasonable. And if I was having a slow month, as I was still growing, BetterFi was patient and supportive in any situation going on. Communication was encouraged. It helped me keep low stress, keep making payments and chipping away at it until I had no more loan [debt]. BetterFi also helps educate people to be wiser with money choices and where to get loans, making sure you look at interest rates of the companies.”
Hosch, who is joined by Director of Operations Sam Shaw, says BetterFi has made solid progress since its incorporation in October 2017. It operates via a pilot program as a federally designated Community Development Financial Institution. The U.S. Department of Treasury certifies CDFIs, which seek to expand economic opportunity in low-income and financially underserved communities.
BetterFi is known, in part, for charging 24 percent interest on its loans. Though carrying no small interest percentage, the loans provide an alternative to those offered by payday, title and flex loan companies. And the 24 percent is only an introductory loan rate — the maximum the company will ever charge. Perhaps as noteworthy, there are no hidden fees.
“Yes, 24 percent is a high interest rate to charge for a loan,” Hosch acknowledges. “But the unfortunate reality is that making small loans is relatively expensive, and we are an order of magnitude cheaper than the existing alternative (for example, some Tennessee car title and payday lenders charge up to 460 percent per year). We don’t think that those who are less able to afford a loan should face rates that make their loan even more difficult to pay. But we also aim to be financially sustainable at scale without perpetually relying on grants and donations.”
Hosch says lending money has relatively fixed costs that change little as loans increase in dollar amount, which is partly why conventional financial institutions, such as banks, have shied away from small consumer loans.
“When we make a small loan, that 24 percent per year must cover the costs associated with the loan in addition to those fixed costs, like equipment, compliance, utilities and employees’ wages.”
Hosch says the interest rate on BetterFi loans must also cover the money lost on loans that are not repaid.
“Even one of the best-run community lenders has a repayment rate of about 94 to 95 percent, meaning that 5 to 6 percent of their loans are not being repaid. We hope to reach repayment rates that are that high.”
Hosch says BetterFi would prefer to charge 4 percent interest rates rather than 24 percent, but that option is not practical.
“Consider just one of our costs, a single paid employee’s yearly wages of $35,568. We would need to disburse more than 1,630 year-long $1,000 loans at 4 percent and have every loan repaid to cover this cost alone. If even 1 percent of those loans were not repaid, we would need to disburse 749 more perfect loans to cover the lost ones.”
And a single employee, of course, is not BetterFi’s sole expense.
“The realistic costs of disbursing, administering and servicing that many loans with no additional cost is a non-starter, and we would rather be an existing alternative to car title and payday lenders than a ‘theoretical one,’” Hosch says.
“If borrowers demonstrate they will work with us to repay loans and progress through the financial coaching sessions, they can receive cheaper loans from BetterFi,” he adds. “If they are ever in need, for example, of an additional emergency loan, used car loan or debt consolidation loan, their loans can be cheaper. As borrowers take loans from us, we hope to help them build their credit score so that they can eventually access more reasonably priced financial services.”
Hosch says various finance and banking professionals contend BetterFi cannot successfully execute its model long term.
“We are hoping to prove them wrong,” he says. “If we find at the end of our pilot that we can do it even more cheaply, we will reduce our rates. We specifically chose a lending license in Tennessee that lumps interest and fees together in terms of dictating what is legally permissible.”
Hosch says a key goal is for BetterFi to never require more than 10 percent of a borrower’s income to go toward retiring her or his BetterFi loan debt.
“We work with our borrowers to determine an amount that will strike a balance between shortening the life of the loan while also being a reasonable recurring payment,” he says. “Especially if a borrower has been paying a substantial amount per month on a series of predatory loans that possibly will stretch on into the future, we often can create a payment plan that will allow them to reduce their monthly payments while paying off the loan relatively quickly. We see this as a win-win as their payments become less and they pay off the loan quickly, even if it does not meet our ideal of requiring no more than 10 percent of a borrower’s income.”
Anne Leland Clark, executive director of St. Paul, Minn.-based Exodus Lending, says the payday lending industry started in Cleveland, Tenn., following the banking deregulation of the 1980s. The industry remains prominent in Tennessee.
“It is important to see BetterFi resolving the issue in a state that doesn’t regulate the predatory payday lending industry,” Clark says. “Currently 18 states and the District of Columbia have enacted rate caps of 36 percent or less. And nationally there is a 36 percent rate cap for active duty military and their families thanks to the Military Lending Act. But until there are common sense protections for consumer lending in Tennessee, nonprofit lenders like BetterFi are needed to provide relief from a lending model that is not designed around a consumer’s ability to repay.”
Clark says BetterFi provides relief from the lump-sum, balloon payments and usurious interest rates by restructuring debt into affordable and flexible monthly installment payments that build credit rather than trigger repeat lending, overdraft charges and bankruptcy.
“BetterFi will always have a place while predatory lending remains unregulated and as communities turn to predatory loans to resolve urgent financial challenges,” she says. “While it is promising that there are more and more banks and credit unions offering small-dollar loan alternatives, a patient and flexible lender like BetterFi, which provides wrap-around financial health programming like financial coaching, will always have a place in our consumer ecosystem.”
Bill Titus serves as chair of BetterFi’s board and retired in early 2022 after working as audit director at Nashville-based FirstBank. He says addressing the needs of Americans unable to access credit from traditional banks is not a new problem.
“Originating and collecting on very small-dollar loans remains too time-intensive for lenders to do profitably or even as a ‘loss leader’ activity to develop future ‘good’ customers,” Titus says. “Title, cash advance and payday lenders have grown tremendously serving this underserved population. Historically they have competed for new customers with offers of referral benefits to existing customers.”
However, Titus says “basic American capitalism” has not motivated such businesses to compete for more credit-worthy customers on rate and length-of-loan terms. As such, he notes, high-rate, one-month loans remain standard offerings.
“What BetterFi’s existence highlights is this is truly a financial social justice issue impacting Tennesseans least able to access any other options,” Titus explains. “Adequate loan analytics — including artificial intelligence decisioning combined with easy online application processes — should someday change life for these borrowers.