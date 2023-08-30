 Skip to main content
Innovate 2023

Brain powered

Top sports teams are using a cognition test developed by former Vanderbilt neuroscientists

Brandon Ally and Scott Wylie, neuroscientists and former college athletes, were working next door to one another at Vanderbilt University about a decade ago when they discovered a shared love of sports.

They even watched the NFL Draft together in 2013, listening to analysts repeat a few phrases that made them think.

Brandon Ally

Brandon Ally