Brain powered

Brandon Ally and Scott Wylie, neuroscientists and former college athletes, were working next door to one another at Vanderbilt University about a decade ago when they discovered a shared love of sports.
They even watched the NFL Draft together in 2013, listening to analysts repeat a few phrases that made them think.
“It seemed like they were always using terms like ‘plays faster than his footspeed’ or ‘has a nose for the ball,’ anticipation kind of things,” Ally says. “We were kind of like, ‘You know what? We measure that kind of stuff all the time in our labs.’”
So were born the seeds of the S2 Cognition test. It’s a 30-45 minute digital evaluation run through a gaming laptop, intended to measure an athlete’s unique cognitive skills with unprecedented precision and accuracy.
Its popularity and effectiveness led to the creation of a Nashville-based company, S2 Cognition, in 2014, and the S2 test is now being used in a wide variety of professional and youth sports.
Unlike assessments that define an athlete in terms of tangible assets like speed and strength, the S2 system seeks to make the seemingly undefinable more quantifiable. The aim is to gauge how individuals track and process information in visual environments, as well as how they execute split-second decisions to start, stop and change actions.
“We study vision and we study motor control — how you inhibit responding impulsively to certain things that we’re forcing you to bite on, how to shield your motor system in the face of distraction, those kinds of things,” Ally says. “So we capture how [athletes’] brains are wired, the capacity for that system, and then we talk with coaches about how that will likely manifest on the field of play.”
Ally frequently has to point out that the S2 is much different than the Wonderlic test, a 50-question exam designed to measure intelligence through cognitive and problem-solving ability long used in assessing NFL prospects.
The S2 is more an indication of how quickly and accurately athletes process information.
“We measure the capacity of each cognitive system, and the cognitive systems we know you have to use on the field,” Ally says. “We measure essentially sub-second reactions to different types of stimuli that could create conflict in your visual field or just need you to rapidly identify something. So it’s completely devoid of IQ, of book-smart kind of things. It’s just purely visual-reaction based.”
Youth, college and professional sports — such as the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NASCAR — have been using the S2 now for years. That group includes the Tennessee Titans and Vanderbilt’s baseball team. Ally said S2 has also now moved into the world of military and law enforcement.
But the test’s visibility seems to have risen significantly over the past few years, in part because 16 NFL teams — half the league — now utilize S2 data testing, and in part because of how those numbers relate to the NFL’s drafting of quarterbacks.
The increased rush of recognition began when Ally and his colleagues worked with former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, with the two sides agreeing Burrow’s S2 score could be used on the company’s site for promotional materials. Burrow aced the test with a score of 97 percent (68 is considered average and anything over 80 is considered elite), went on to become the first pick of the 2020 draft and has been a star for Cincinnati ever since entering the league.
A second wave of attention came in 2022, when San Francisco rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, an unheralded seventh-round draft pick, stepped into the 49ers lineup because of injury and led his team to seven straight wins. It was reported Purdy had scored in the “mid-90s” on his S2 test, furthering the idea in the minds of many that the S2 was a good predictor of success at quarterback — which just so happens to be the most important position on the field.
Then came the unauthorized — and disputed — leaks of S2 quarterback scores leading up to the 2023 draft last April, when it was reported that prospects like Alabama’s Bryce Young (98 percent) and Kentucky’s Will Levis (93 percent) had done very well, while others like Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker (46 percent) and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud (18 percent) lagged far behind.
Those numbers prompted immediate debate among NFL analysts.
Dan Orlovsky, a former quarterback in the league, praised Stroud’s cognitive ability, writing that the prospect “plays very intelligent and [processes] a lot of information.”
Asked about Stroud’s supposed score, Titans general manager Ran Carthon said leading up to the draft that S2 evaluations weren’t a make-or-break factor for him when it came to analyzing quarterbacks.
“It’s a part of the analytics piece,” Carthon said at the time. “It’s not the end all, be all. But it’s just another way for us to use and evaluate players. Whatever the test scores are, they are. It makes us go back and do homework, one way or the other.”
In the end, Young was drafted first overall by Carolina, Stroud second by Houston and Levis 33rd by the Titans.
Ally and Wylie, now both working in the neurosurgery department at the University of Louisville, have earned plenty of attention because of the S2’s use by professional sports teams. The two friends, however, remain guided by their original mission in creating the S2: to help young athletes, especially those in the 12-15 age range, develop.
One reason? Once athletes get into their mid-20s, the brain’s wiring tends to be fairly stable, limiting the amount of change that can be made following S2 testing. The earlier an athlete learns what he or she must do to rewire the brain — based on S2 feedback — the more time there is to benefit from it.
“Fifty percent of the kids out on the Little League field or the flag football field, if you asked them, they would say their goal is to play college ball,” Ally says. “So to try to help them reach that, to help them have a little bit of success, feel a little more successful, be more confident in themselves and their ability [is what we want].
“I think sport has the ability to change peoples’ lives, the way they think about themselves, the way they interact with people. So the more people that can help find success and enjoy sports is the ultimate goal.
“Getting into that youth space just seems really exciting. It’s daunting. We don’t even know where to start. But getting into that youth space seems like it’s a critical mission for us.”