You Should Know: Robert Looper

Robert Looper III is not your typical “new Nashvillian.”
Just a few years after moving to town, he has embedded himself within a dedicated community of locals who consider urban placemaking a main interest.
Looper moved to the Tennessee capital from Washington, D.C., in January 2019 as an employee of Hensel Phelps, the general contractor for the major expansion at Nashville International Airport. The relocation was to have been temporary. But by creating a blog called NashvilleNowNext.com, that trip from D.C. to Music City might have yielded a permanent resident of Looper.
Today, NashvilleNowNext.com (the parent company for which is CityNowNext Real Estate Media) garners more than 100,000 views per month, with Looper having left Hensel Phelps — and buying a home in The Nations in 2020 — to focus on the site. The site has given Looper, who earned a B.S. degree in building construction technology from Norfolk State University, sufficient visibility to bolster the consulting services he offers to generate income.
“During my first year in Nashville, I was amazed by the growth that was happening and started taking pictures of projects,” Looper says, recalling the time he was still at Hensel Phelps as a design manager. “I was also a huge fan of Lower Broadway at the time and requested to extend my four-month temp relocation and rented an apartment in The Gulch.
“It was in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that I decided to dedicate more time to blogging about development projects in Nashville,” he continues. “This had always been a passion and I saw a niche that could be filled with something I enjoyed. I used my experience in design, planning and construction to create a different readership experience with the articles.”
Indeed, NashvilleNowNext.com offers articles with a level of text and image detailing not found in other local publications. For those seeking “insider baseball” information regarding local urban planning, design and development, it is a must-read source. And for readers who simply desire a general understanding of the manmade form and function Nashville is seeing unfold, the website provides that too.
Not bad for a man who was raised in government-subsidized housing in Washington, D.C., and is one of 10 siblings.
“Architecture, real estate and construction have always been a passion — even as a child,” Looper says.
Looper attended public schools until ninth grade, at which point he transitioned into a smaller public charter school. The setting was stimulating, as Looper excelled academically and graduated near the top of his class.
At Norfolk State, he served as senator for campus beautification, sophomore class vice president and student government president.
Group participation in high school and college spurred Looper to seek public service roles as an adult. For example, he was an elected official and served 2.5 terms as an advisory neighborhood commissioner with the city of Washington, D.C., taking out an entrenched incumbent in the process.
“In my spare time in D.C., I worked as an advocate to create a more walkable, bikable and livable community,” he says.
Though Washington, D.C., is considerably more populous and urbanized than Nashville, Looper, 41, says he easily became “sold on Nashville” after arriving 3.5 years ago.
“Nashville quickly revealed that it is one of America’s greatest cities,” he says. “I spent the first few months here enjoying what it meant to be a true Nashville tourist while still remaining active in D.C. However, during that time, I would often contemplate what it would be like to actually live here and figured maybe I would just give it a chance. Nashville officially became home in 2020.”
Since then, Looper has made major contributions to the Nashville chapter of urbanplanet.org. The online message board focuses on mass transit, architecture, urban planning, demographics and construction.
Not surprising, Looper has effectively fused his work with NashvilleNowNext.com and urbanplanet.org, creating a strong synergy he hopes can prove helpful to his long-term career.
“I started CityNowNext Real Estate Media LLC with the goal of transforming how we view, interact and experience real estate development,” he says, “now and in the future.”
