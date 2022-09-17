The stretch of Tennessee between Nashville and the Mississippi River has never been known for its natural resources.
“We don’t have any natural resources like Texas and Pennsylvania and Ohio and West Virginia,” says John Stevens, a state senator whose district includes Benton, Carroll, Gibson, Henry, Obion and Weakley counties. “We just haven’t had any of that. Even our ground’s not very good for farming. It’s not like Iowa. The only thing West Tennessee has really ever had is … really good water.”
That could soon change, though, as a minerals exploration company is making big predictions and big promises about the area.
Tennessee might just be “the Saudi Arabia of titanium,” according to Taso Arima, CEO and managing director at IperionX, which has been acquiring land access in Benton, Carroll and Henry counties for more than two years. Currently, the company controls more than 11,000 acres there, either through mineral rights leases or outright purchases, with the ambitious goal of establishing the first major American titanium extraction project in decades.
“This is generational jobs,” Arima says of the so-called Titan Project. “It’s not like a coal mine. We’re not bringing jobs that will be tied to an industry which is in structural decline. We’re bringing opportunity for this community to have a real impact on our future industries in the U.S., to be the backbone for some of the key materials we’re going to need for all of our advanced industries.”
The Titan Project could be the largest American producer of titanium and rare earth minerals, according to a scoping study released by IperionX this summer. The company estimates there is enough titanium and rare earths there to build more than 60,000 Boeing 787s. The mineral content also represents the potential to satisfy all of the federal government’s titanium and rare earth needs for national security purposes.
Several developments in recent years have made the Titan Project possible, according to IperionX officials and other observers. The rise of the electric vehicle and other new technologies have driven demand for the rare earths required to make magnets — rare earths present at the Titan site, adding revenue where previously the company would have to figure out how to get rid of the minerals at a cost. Offshoring of titanium metal production and rare earth mineral extraction has largely been concentrated in Russia and China, driving desire among American policymakers to foster a supply of the materials that is either domestic or in more reliably friendly countries. Plus, a new, less environmentally harmful method of turning titanium minerals into titanium metal could make reshoring that part of the supply chain more tenable.
“Usually in the U.S., the labor costs are higher, and also environmental regulations have basically caused most extraction industries to move overseas to developing countries where the labor’s cheaper and they don’t have to worry about environmental regulations. They can do all their polluting there,” says John Ayers, a professor and geochemist at Vanderbilt University. “Americans were fine with that, but when there’s a critical element that we have no domestic production of, we’re at the mercy of the foreign market. It’s not a great situation.”
According to Jonathon Lord, a geologist on the project, IperionX will eventually employ up to 200 people in the area with an average salary of $50,000-$60,000. The area that the company currently has under its control would take about 25 years to process, but there are additional potential deposits both in Tennessee and in nearby states. The company has gone as deep as 300 feet during testing, but Lord says that the deepest area of mining would be about 150 feet.
Both Lord and Arima try not to use the word “mining,” though. The titanium minerals and rare earths make up about 2-5 percent of the sand in the ground, and the sand is processed using water and gravity. The sand, minus the valuable minerals, is put back into the ground as the project moves along, and the processed areas are actively reclaimed, the company says. “It’s more akin to farming,” according to Arima. The company is working with the University of Tennessee to make sure beneficial native plants are part of the process, with the goal of leaving behind more productive ground for farming, logging or other uses.
But still, such a major project naturally triggers questions in the community. IperionX has set up an office on Camden’s main drag and has sponsored baseball teams and community events. Lord, Arima and other company representatives frequently answer questions from residents.
“They should investigate us,” Lord says. “They should wonder how we’re going to do things and make sure they’re protecting their community.”
Overall, he adds, the interactions have been “very positive.” And Arima says the company has financial incentives to stick to its word if it wants to secure land rights from other property owners moving forward.
Stevens, the state senator, says he has met Arima and discussed the project with state regulators but that it’s too early to make any judgments. (Lord says he hopes to have the project permitted, funded and producing material by late 2024 or early 2025.)
“It’s wait and see, and hope it turns out to be as good as they say,” Stevens says.
