The Journey: Reggie Polk

Reggie Polk knows success isn’t built overnight.
The president of construction firm Polk & Associates didn’t set his sights on construction until he was a college student at Middle Tennessee State University.
“I didn’t even think about construction as a child,” he says. “I always jokingly say construction chose me.”
Through a program at MTSU, Polk earned a job as project manager for home builder Fox Ridge Homes. During his tenure there, he worked in sales and later went to work at home builder Norfolk Homes in Brentwood.
After two years at Norfolk Homes, he left to work as a real estate broker for Benchmark Realty and began gathering information with his wife, Tanora Polk, before opening a construction company of their own.
“We took classes,” he says. “We went to the Tennessee Small Business Development Center, we went to the Nashville Business Incubation Center, and we would just sit in these classes and gather information. We were gathering information and just learning the industry and learning how everything works.”
Polk opened construction firm Polk & Associates in 2011 with his wife. The company specializes in building homes.
“I was the janitor, and I was the accountant,” he says. “I was the project manager. I was in all of these different roles until I was able to grow and be able to hire somebody else that can take on some of that work.”
According to Polk, starting a business didn’t mean he found success immediately. Networking helped expand the business and led the Polks into civil construction and maintenance for grocery stores.
Polk & Associates has now worked on major projects including at Nashville International Airport. Polk says working at the airport was a challenge, but the project shifted the firm’s business model and changed how they operate.
“It was such a large project with so many different moving parts and pieces, and it was a very high-paced project,” Polk says. “People couldn’t call out sick. We had to have people there every day. People were working overtime because we had to get this project done, so that was a challenge.”
During the pandemic, Polk & Associates faced new challenges, including preventing workers from contracting COVID-19.
“We had to put certain measures in place to keep them safe and protected,” he says. “They had to feel protected.”
The pandemic was challenging, but Polk believes his team is stronger because of it.
“Life, in general, is a teacher, and every situation and circumstance teaches you something,” he says. “A great example is as a child when you go out and touch the stove and it’s hot and you burn your hand. You’re not going to touch the stove again. Instead, you’re going to try to avoid that. So, when you’re going through life situations, everything is a life lesson that teaches you something, and you try to apply that to the next deal.”
Polk & Associates has built nearly 150 homes, according to Polk. Now, he wants younger people to follow in his footsteps.
“First, you have to educate yourself and get the knowledge for the process to make it work,” he says. “Then once you get the knowledge, and you have the expertise, you have your license together, you’re going to have the confidence to go and do it.”
