Boom 2022

Most Powerful Women: Zulfat Suara

Metro Councilmember talks career, leadership advice

Zulfat Suara

 Photo: Daniel Meigs

What’s the most common piece of advice you find yourself giving other leaders or aspiring leaders?

I find myself telling leaders two things. One is that everyone can do something. Some can write; some can speak. Oftentimes folks believe you only need [certain] skills to make a change. My experience is that with commitment to make change, anyone can use basically any skills they have. The other is that change [doesn’t have] to be big to be impactful. Nothing is too small. Do something. No matter how small. Not doing anything is not an option.

