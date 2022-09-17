Most Powerful Women: Zulfat Suara

What’s the most common piece of advice you find yourself giving other leaders or aspiring leaders?
I find myself telling leaders two things. One is that everyone can do something. Some can write; some can speak. Oftentimes folks believe you only need [certain] skills to make a change. My experience is that with commitment to make change, anyone can use basically any skills they have. The other is that change [doesn’t have] to be big to be impactful. Nothing is too small. Do something. No matter how small. Not doing anything is not an option.
What is one of your strengths in the way you approach leadership?
Ability to collaborate or build a consensus.
When you were a kid, did you envision the type of career and lifestyle you have now? What did you want to be when you grew up?
I wanted to be a doctor and did sciences in school but later realized I couldn’t in chemistry lab because I can’t smell. Since I couldn’t be one, I did the next best thing and married one.
Think about the next generation of female leaders. What do you think will be easier for them than it was for you, and what do you think will be harder for them than it was for you?
Working remotely is now common and acceptable, [which] will make things easier for female leaders with young children. Maintaining their privacy will become harder and harder.
Complete the phrase. You can teach cents , but you can’t teach sense .
How can volunteer work with a nonprofit benefit one’s professional life?
It is the best training ground on how to help others. It also is the best place for networking. I believe I am where I am today because of the many connections and experiences I have gained over the years from my not-for-profit organizations.
Who was an important mentor and what’s the most lasting tenet that person left you?
My father. Always be kind.
