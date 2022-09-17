Most Powerful Women: Shubhada Jagasia

What’s the most common piece of advice you find yourself giving other leaders or aspiring leaders?
True leadership is always about putting others first. However, in order to give of yourself fully, you have to learn to fill your own cup regularly. Exercising, traveling, reading and spending time with my family and friends are a few ways I make sure to fill my cup.
What is one of your strengths in the way you approach leadership?
I have a strong work ethic and organizational skills. My biggest asset though is that I am fortunate enough to be truly passionate about my job. I wholeheartedly believe in our health system’s mission of serving the people of Middle Tennessee and improving health care for future generations.
When you were a kid, did you envision the type of career and lifestyle you have now? What did you want to be when you grew up?
No, I did not. I have never been one to plan every step of life. I’ve simply done my very best when doors have been opened for me and have worked hard to rise to the occasion when opportunities appear. I’ve consistently made career moves that align with my passions in hope of always leaving projects and positions better than they were when I found them. My passion for education, love of science and desire to serve others seemed to blend nicely with me becoming a doctor.
Think about the next generation of female leaders. What do you think will be easier for them than it was for you, and what do you think will be harder for them than it was for you?
Great question. We all stand on the shoulders of those who came before us. Given that the glass ceiling has been broken many times before, I think women today can benefit from the examples set by their predecessors. My advice to young women is to seek out female mentors in your chosen field and female authors who research your industry so that you can absorb decades of knowledge. I do feel that today’s women have the added pressure of social media. Social media can be an empowering platform for women to share personal experiences and resources, but it can also create an atmosphere of unhealthy competition and encourage unrealistic standards of outward success. That’s why I think it’s so important for young women to find
real-life mentors.
How do you choose which causes and organizations to devote your time to?
I look for causes that align with my personal interests and gauge the true impact that I can help make in any particular area. Since time is such a limited resource, it’s important to know your strengths so you can determine how best to make a difference.
Who was an important mentor and what’s the most lasting tenet that person left you?
Though I’m thankful to have had many wonderful mentors, my parents are my best and most important mentors. My dad was the national cricket coach for India and my mom was a professor of English literature. They passed on their shared work ethic, taught me the importance of humility and resilience, and showed me how to balance work and play while following my dreams.
