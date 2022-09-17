 Skip to main content
Boom 2022

Most Powerful Women: Shubhada Jagasia

Ascension Saint Thomas leader says people should fill their own cup in addition to giving back

  • 0
Shubhada Jagasia

 Photo: Daniel Meigs

What’s the most common piece of advice you find yourself giving other leaders or aspiring leaders?

True leadership is always about putting others first. However, in order to give of yourself fully, you have to learn to fill your own cup regularly. Exercising, traveling, reading and spending time with my family and friends are a few ways I make sure to fill my cup.

