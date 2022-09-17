 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boom 2022

Most Powerful Women: Sarah Trahern

Country Music Association CEO emphasizes the need for personal connections

  • 0
Sarah Trahern

Sarah Trahern

 Photo: Daniel Meigs

What’s the most common piece of advice you find yourself giving other leaders or aspiring leaders?

Relationships matter. I would not be where I am today without a network of mentors as well as countless colleagues who I have been able to lean on throughout my career.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.