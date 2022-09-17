Most Powerful Women: Sarah Trahern

What’s the most common piece of advice you find yourself giving other leaders or aspiring leaders?
Relationships matter. I would not be where I am today without a network of mentors as well as countless colleagues who I have been able to lean on throughout my career.
When you were a kid, did you envision the type of career and lifestyle you have now?
My parents always encouraged me to try different things out — activities, sports, you name it. It’s kind of like shoes — find what fits. At the same time, they always instilled finding something you love because then it won’t feel like work. Your “pay” is not just your salary but the work itself. I don’t think I envisioned this life per se, but I love that every day is different and that I learn and remain curious.
What did you want to be when you grew up?
Gosh, I vacillated so much — teacher one day, pilot another. I went through a phase when I had some surgery that I thought I wanted to be an anesthesiologist or an orthopedic surgeon. Chemistry shook me from that! But my college application said I wanted to go into journalism and I followed that path into television, which led me to where I am now.
Think about the next generation of female leaders. What do you think will be easier for them than it was for you, and what do you think will be harder for them than it was for you?
I feel that there is an atmosphere of inclusivity recently that has allowed females to feel incredibly empowered and rise within their own industries, but I’d be remiss if I didn’t note that inequities still exist. As a trade association, CMA is hyper-focused on professional development for all individuals within the country music industry. I am so proud that the majority of our senior CMA leadership team is female, and recently CMA launched our inaugural Women’s Leadership Academy designed to support emerging female leaders within the music industry. The pandemic was especially tough for females in the workforce, especially as women left the workforce in much higher rates than men, whether because of double standards, the second shift or glass ceilings.
How can volunteer work with a nonprofit benefit one’s professional life?
The first thing that comes to mind, again, is the personal connection. I think we all show up to our business roles, first and foremost, as individuals. But how we create and develop relationships is based more on a personal connection. I have always looked for volunteer opportunities based on what I am passionate about, not what I think someone in the role I’m in should be doing.
Who was an important mentor and what’s the most lasting tenet that person left you?
I have had many amazing mentors over the years, but one who comes to mind today is Judy Girard, who I worked for at Scripps Networks. She was a pioneering female leader in television. One thing she taught me was that leaders don’t always have all the answers, as well as the importance of collaborating and bringing out the best in the people on your team. She is a dear friend today.
