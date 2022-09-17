Midtown’s ‘better half’

Nashville’s Midtown is about to boom.
Or to be more specific, the north half of the bustling area is set to see major change.
In fact, that segment of the urban district some locals describe as the city’s “second downtown” is braced for the start (by early 2023) of no fewer than nine projects involving buildings of five floors or taller, some of them mixed-use. The boom could rival that seen the past few years in the south half of Midtown, a construction frenzy that continues with work on Moore Building and The Broadview at Vanderbilt (previously known as the Vanderbilt Graduate Housing Village).
“These will be great value pick-ups and buildouts when completed,” local real estate investor and developer Brad Bars says of the northern mass of Midtown. “They won’t be the flashiest projects, but they will make a lot of sense.”
And though Bars says the looming developments might not garner Nashvillians’ attention like those of the south half of Midtown have done since the Great Recession ended, he adds that simply having reasonably large, urban buildings constructed in an area known for lots of suburban-oriented, one-story structures will be noteworthy.
“Wayne Gretzky said play where the puck is going, not where it’s been,” Bars says.
For this exercise, the north half of Midtown can be defined as bordered by Hayes Street on the south, Charlotte Avenue on the north, the downtown interstate loop on the east and 23rd Avenue on the west.
Katie Wayne, principal broker with Nashville-based Clearbrook Realty, says this section of Midtown has historically been a “health care hub” composed of buildings accommodating hospitals, clinics and private medical practices. Multiple health-centric nonprofits — such as the American Red Cross, Alive Hospice and American Cancer Society — operate well-established headquarters in or near the area.
“There wasn’t as much transition [of building uses] because of the longevity of these organizations and the easy access afforded by such service providers,” Wayne says. “Most of the Midtown development south of West End Avenue centered around Vanderbilt’s sprawling campus. But investors ultimately realized that not only will this area support hospitality, retail and mixed-use, but people want to live in what is a convenient community. The interstate access and the proximity to downtown and The Gulch is unmatched.”
That convenience, in large part, is driving the interest from development companies focusing on reinventing underutilized properties located north of Hayes Street. Now those entities are preparing to take shovel to earth and see cranes thrust skyward — many by 2022’s conclusion.
For example, in May Nashville-based development company Chartwell Residential paid about $9.47 million for multiple parcels on State Street on which it is eyeing 14-story apartment building The Gupton.
Also in May, Cincinnati-based real estate company Al. Neyer and The Dinerstein Companies of Houston acquired for $8.99 million a 1.14-acre site at 1801 Patterson St. The partnership plans 14-story apartment building Aspire Midtown with 277 units, with work set to start by October.
In July, St. Louis-based Subtext paid $12.9 million for seven parcels — with a collective 1.04 acres and addresses of 1904 Hayes St. through 1918 Hayes St. — on which it plans a 14-floor mid-rise mixed-use building.
Also in July, Chicago-based Ascend Real Estate Group spent a collective $13.75 million for a multi-parcel site on which it is preparing a 16-story mixed-use structure to be called 19th & Church.
Similarly, a local development team that includes Bars is targeting a late 2022 start on a 15-story residential building for multiple parcels located on 17th Avenue North and Patterson Street. Nashville-based Patterson Street Partners paid a collective $6.25 million for the property, a key address for which is 310 17th Ave. N., in October 2021. Bars (owner of Creative Investments) and Tim Morris serve as co-managing partners of Patterson Street Partners and are being joined by Steve Armistead and Jared Bradley in the effort.
Recent months also saw the news of newcomers and updates from locals.
In January, a general partnership that shares an address with the Tennessee Oncology office secured a Metro permit that references a seven-story mixed-use building eyed for a two-parcel site at both 316 and 322 22nd Ave. N. The future building will offer 144,000 square feet of medical office space and 6,000 square feet of retail space.
In February, the Metro Planning Commission approved a rezoning needed for a two-tower mixed-use development. Specifically, Atlanta-based hotel development company North Point Hospitality seeks a main tower (a residential building with 311 units) that will rise 28 stories (295 feet) facing Church Street, with a smaller building (a hotel with 182 rooms) to offer 12 floors and front Hayes Street. The addresses are 1901 and 1903 Church St. and 1902 Hayes St., with the property located about one block east of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown.
A small retail space will be included in the residential building, which South Carolina-based Greystar Real Estate Partners will undertake in conjunction with North Point.
In May, Q&A Holdings GP (Ashley Quinn and Nick Adler), which is affiliated with locally based BNA Investments, filed documents with the Metro Codes Department showing plans for property located near Jack Cawthon’s Bar-B-Que. With a main address of 301 15th Ave. N., the site is being slated for a seven-story structure to offer 179 apartments and three retail spaces. The general partnership acquired the roughly 0.90-acre property for $5 million in October 2021.
And in June, Minnesota-based apartment developer Roers Companies submitted to the Metro Planning Department details related to a 192-room hotel building and a 566-unit mixed-use structure, with the development to unfold on two parcels located on Church Street and 15th Avenue North.
Bob Phelps, vice president and co-founder of the local chapter of urbanplanet.org, a message board focused on urban placemaking issues, says the remaking of the northern segment of Midtown has been overdue.
“Three-to-four years ago, I posted pictures that detail the area, especially the State Street corridor, and discussing this very topic,” Phelps notes. “The only substantial proposal for the area at the time was made more than five years ago when a 12-story hotel was proposed on 14th overlooking Interstate 40.”
That hotel project failed to materialize. But, as Phelps says, its proposal did shed some light on the general area — a positive, in some ways.
Phelps points to a street located in this segment of Midtown and that often is overlooked in the discussion of its overhaul: Hynes Street.
“If the downtown and Midtown segments of Hynes Street could ever be reconnected under I-40, this would solve so many connectivity issues the area faces,” he notes.
But though the under-the-radar Cartwright, Hynes, Patterson and State streets — along with the potential-laden Murphy Avenue — will surely see some attention in the near future, Wayne points to one of urban Nashville’s most important streets — now both needing and suitable for a facelift.
“I predict we’re going to see Church Street become a key street over the next few years,” she says.
