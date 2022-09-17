Going green

More than two decades have passed since Tiffany Wilmot founded her consulting firm Wilmot Inc. in 1994.
Though she first gained professional experience working in the solid waste engineering department at engineering firm Hazen and Sawyer, her grandmother is the one who taught her about recycling.
“Everybody really banded together to save resources,” Wilmot says. “During World War II, everybody saved everything. They took pieces of soap and crushed them together. They saved every can and recycled aluminum for war planes.”
Wilmot built her firm to help companies find alternative ways to provide clients with sustainable and low-impact resources when developing sites. In 1996, Wilmot Inc. got its big break working on sustainability issues in construction of the future Nissan Stadium with then-Mayor Phil Bredesen. According to Wilmot, her company was able to help save money by taking leftover building material such as rocks, bricks, blocks and concrete and turning it into gravel.
“It worked great and ended up saving half a million dollars on top of all of our fees,” she says.
The firm’s participation in the stadium project pushed Wilmot to start up a demolition business and to get a general contractor’s license to salvage the materials off the site instead of putting them in a landfill. Wilmot eventually stepped away from the demolition business and, in 2008, she decided to create a nonprofit organization, Tennessee Women in Green, after noticing the sustainability field was dominated by men.
Her firm has worked on various recycling and waste reduction projects with multiple clients including The Coors Co., Mitsubishi, Music City Solar and the U.S. Army with the aim of reducing energy and water usage. Now the company is partnering with Metro on solar projects, she says. Additionally, Wilmot Inc. has expanded its services by offering sustainability consulting to new areas such as environmental support, economic analysis, solar design and strategic planning.
“If you cut down trees and put a building there, there’s less oxygen and the air will be dirtier,” she says. “We have more asthma and higher rates of respiratory illness. The pollution going into the air that you need, we’re breathing that stuff in. The paint company that puts paint in the river; they’re not paying for that. They’re getting that for free, but it’s costing society.”
Wilmot is also focused on making workplaces more productive. She says toxins can contribute to employees’ headaches and “sick building syndrome,” a condition that impacts the health and comfort of workers spending a lot of time in buildings.
“When you have people in a green building, they’re more productive because they get daylight that helps their eyes,” she says. “If you can see daylight, it improves your mood, and you’re more productive.”
Wilmot has advice for others seeking to create a healthier planet.
“The easiest place to start is with recycling, because everyone can do it,” she says. “However, the biggest bang for your buck is energy reduction.”
