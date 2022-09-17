 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boom 2022

Going green

Tiffany Wilmot on two-plus decades of sustainability work

  • 0
Tiffany Wilmot

Tiffany Wilmot

 Photo: Daniel Meigs

More than two decades have passed since Tiffany Wilmot founded her consulting firm Wilmot Inc. in 1994.   

Though she first gained professional experience working in the solid waste engineering department at engineering firm Hazen and Sawyer, her grandmother is the one who taught her about recycling. 

Tags

KateLynn White graduated from Tennessee State University, where she was an editor of the student newspaper. She interned for The Tennessean and The Tennessee Tribune before joining the Nashville Post in 2022. She also contributes to the Nashville Scene.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.