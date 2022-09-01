Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce has finished its August sessions for the Intro Nashville program, a monthlong program designed to introduce newcomers and native Nashvillians to the community.
The program hosted its first cohort virtually in 2020.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Year Access
|$120.00
|for 365 days
|1 Day Access
|$10.00
|for 1 day
|2 Year Access
|$216.00
|for 730 days
|3 Year Access
|$288.00
|for 1095 days
Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce has finished its August sessions for the Intro Nashville program, a monthlong program designed to introduce newcomers and native Nashvillians to the community.
The program hosted its first cohort virtually in 2020.
For four days over the course of a month, participants hear from community leaders and network with one another.
Intro Nashville sessions take place every other month throughout the year, with upcoming groups convening in October and December.
The guest speakers for the August session included CEO and president of the National Museum of African American Music Henry Hicks, Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson andCEO and President of HospitalityTN Sara Beth Urban.
CEO of Orchard Advisors Elizabeth Crook has been in Nashville for more than 30 years, but she entered the program to reengage with the community.
“We have many talented but not necessarily well-known leaders,” she said. “I learned so much including that Daron Hall, our sheriff, is a smart, practical man. We are lucky to have him. Ricki Gibbs, the principal of Warner Magnet school, brings a passion to his work that enriches his students. What the Nashville Sports Council does, Scott Ramsey, it's a big job.”
Aaron Johnson, owner and president of graphic design business SpeedPro, recently relocated and believed Intro Nashville would give him a better understanding of the city while meeting other civic-minded professionals.
“It was a great mixture of multiple industries and playmakers from different avenues,” he said. “The Intro Nashville cohort gave me a better understanding of the business and political climate that makes up the city. It introduced me to people and industries that I was not familiar with, and I was able to make some great connections that will help me as I, and my business, grow in the city.”
KateLynn White graduated from Tennessee State University, where she was an editor of the student newspaper. She interned for The Tennessean and The Tennessee Tribune before joining the Nashville Post in 2022. She also contributes to the Nashville Scene.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In