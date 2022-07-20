The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and YP Nashville honored 48 young professionals at the 15th annual Nashville Emerging Leaders Awards at Lipscomb University on Tuesday.

The awards identify Nashvillians under the age of 40 in 13 different industries.

“The Nashville region has received many national accolades for its livability, and our young professional demographic is a critical part of sustaining our quality of life and place,” said Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ralph Schulz. “The Nashville Chamber and YP Nashville are committed to empowering the next generation of leaders, and these young professionals recognized today possess strong leadership and a proven commitment to our community. Nashville is fortunate to have talented young professionals who play a vital role in the continued prosperity of our region.”

The winners

Architecture and Engineering: Amy Hardin, Gresham Smith 

Arts, Entertainment and Music: Jill Palm, Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville

Community Service and Nonprofit: Rachel Tompkins, Teach For America

Education: Bryson Finney, Metro Nashville Public Schools and We Are Nashville Festival 

Environment and Sustainability: Lead Sherry, Turnip Green Creative Reuse 

Financial Services: Matt Brown, Deloitte & Touche

Government and Public Affairs: Jules Wilson, Metro Public Health Department

Hospitality and Tourism: Jane Walsh, Liberty Party Rental 

Human Resources: Jacky Gomez, Asurion Apprenticeships

Legal Services: Alé Dalton, Bradley

Medical and Healthcare Services: Mary Avent, Parallon Project Services

Public Relations, Advertising and Marketing: Anna-Vija McClain, Piccolo Solutions

Technology: Margaret Harrison, Ingram Content Group

Photos by Kerry Woo Photography

