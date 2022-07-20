The Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce and YP Nashville honored 48 young professionals at the 15th annual Nashville Emerging Leaders Awards at Lipscomb University on Tuesday.
The awards identify Nashvillians under the age of 40 in 13 different industries.
“The Nashville region has received many national accolades for its livability, and our young professional demographic is a critical part of sustaining our quality of life and place,” said Nashville Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Ralph Schulz. “The Nashville Chamber and YP Nashville are committed to empowering the next generation of leaders, and these young professionals recognized today possess strong leadership and a proven commitment to our community. Nashville is fortunate to have talented young professionals who play a vital role in the continued prosperity of our region.”
The winners
Architecture and Engineering: Amy Hardin, Gresham Smith
Arts, Entertainment and Music: Jill Palm, Arts & Business Council of Greater Nashville
Community Service and Nonprofit: Rachel Tompkins, Teach For America
Education: Bryson Finney, Metro Nashville Public Schools and We Are Nashville Festival
Environment and Sustainability: Lead Sherry, Turnip Green Creative Reuse
Financial Services: Matt Brown, Deloitte & Touche
Government and Public Affairs: Jules Wilson, Metro Public Health Department
Hospitality and Tourism: Jane Walsh, Liberty Party Rental
Human Resources: Jacky Gomez, Asurion Apprenticeships
Legal Services: Alé Dalton, Bradley
Medical and Healthcare Services: Mary Avent, Parallon Project Services
Public Relations, Advertising and Marketing: Anna-Vija McClain, Piccolo Solutions
Technology: Margaret Harrison, Ingram Content Group
