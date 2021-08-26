To mark the inaugural Music City Grand Prix early this month, real estate development company GBT Realty held a special event for team members, partners and investors at Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row on Lower Broadway. The evening featured a live DJ, race-themed GBT gifts and custom embroidered bandanas.
Founded in 1987, GBT Realty is active in 27 states and has developed more than $8 billion in real estate. Among its active projects are the ONE22ONE tower downtown and Parke West on Murphy Road.
Photos by Jason Bihler Photography
