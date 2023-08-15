Officials with Southwest Airlines and Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday the commercial air-carrier will establish a crew base at Nashville International Airport starting in 2024, a move expected to yield an estimated 1,300 jobs.

According to a release, this will be the 12th crew base for Dallas-based Southwest. The effort initially will accommodate approximately 150 to 250 pilots (growing to 500 to 600 pilots) and roughly 500 to 700 flight attendants.

Southwest