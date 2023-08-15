Officials with Southwest Airlines and Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday the commercial air-carrier will establish a crew base at Nashville International Airport starting in 2024, a move expected to yield an estimated 1,300 jobs.
According to a release, this will be the 12th crew base for Dallas-based Southwest. The effort initially will accommodate approximately 150 to 250 pilots (growing to 500 to 600 pilots) and roughly 500 to 700 flight attendants.
Airline industry websites note Southwest Airlines' most significant crew bases for pilots seemingly are located in Dallas and Houston. For flight attendants, the main crew base cities are in Atlanta, Dallas and Phoenix.
Various media outlets reported in late 2022 that Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan was eyeing Nashville as a home base for pilots and attendants. In addition to Atlanta, Chicago is the only other U.S. city located within about 500 miles of Nashville and with a Southwest crew hub.
Southwest began operations in Nashville in March 1986 with eight daily non-stop flights to Chicago and Houston.
“As a top global travel destination and business hub, Tennessee is the ideal location for Southwest Airlines’ newest crew base, and we look forward to the continued economic investment, job creation for newly based jobs and opportunity this expansion will bring for Tennesseans across the region,” Lee said in the release.
Southwest Airlines was founded in 1967 and offers 121 destinations.