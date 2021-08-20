Smyrna-based Contour Airlines announced Friday service connecting Nashville and Greenville, South Carolina.
The service, via Nashville International Airport (BNA) and Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport, begins Nov. 17. Tickets are now available.
The announcement follows a late-July announcement that Contour has finalized details for its previously planned service connecting Nashville and Indianapolis.
According to a release, Contour Airlines will offer the only nonstop flights from BNA to South Carolina’s Upstate region. The new service will operate five times each week, excluding Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Contour will utilize 30-seat Embraer ERJ-135 and Embraer ERJ-145 aircraft configured with a minimum of 36 inches of seat pitch in every row, equivalent to the legroom in first class on most domestic flights. Contour has no middle seats on its aircraft, allowing for more space between passengers, the release notes.
The Greenville metropolitan statistical area population is about 940,000.
“I know that travelers will appreciate the speed, comfort, and convenience of nonstop air service,” Matt Chaifetz, Contour CEO, said in the release. “The ability to replace all-day drives with an hour-long flight will enhance productivity for business travelers and give leisure travelers additional time to enjoy all that South Carolina’s beautiful Upstate region has to offer.”
Contour announced in February 2020 it had tapped Indianapolis as a focus city and would begin service to and from that city and Nashville, St. Louis and Pittsburgh on June 10 of that year. However, the pandemic altered the plans.
Doug Kreulen, Nashville International Airport president and CEO, said in July Contour’s service expansion “reflects the strong recovery from the impacts of the pandemic.”
With the addition of Indianapolis to its route map, Contour will serve 15 destinations. Contour flights are offered via Embraer regional jets featuring 30 seats.
Contour Airlines started operations in 1982 as an on-demand charter service for passengers and freight in the South.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.