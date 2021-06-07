Nashville’s hotels are bouncing back nicely from the COVID-19 pandemic — but a full charging forward remains a challenge.
According to data from Hendersonville-based global hospitality data and analytics company STR, the Davidson County ZIP codes with the highest concentration of hotels (particularly downtown and Midtown) saw hotel occupancy and average daily rate (ADR) numbers reached their highest levels in April 2021 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.
And though both occupancy and ADR were nonetheless down by about 35 percent compared to what the city typically saw in previous Aprils prior to the pandemic, there seemingly is reason for optimism.
“After a tough year for Nashville, the recovery seems to be firmly underway … [and] the [occupancy and ADR] gap has started to close over the past couple months,” Chelsea McCready, director of hospitality market analytics for the Southern U.S. for STR parent company CoStar Group, emailed the Post.
STR provided the Post monthly data for 2019 through April 2021 for Nashville, as well as its most recent weekly data/comparable weeks in 2020 and 2019.
The stats note that within Nashville’s main areas of hotels, fewer than half of the full-service (luxury and upper-upscale) hotel rooms were filled in April, while two-thirds of the mid-tier (upper-midscale and upscale) hotel rooms were booked. Nashville’s full-service hotels tend to cater to convention attendees and business travelers, both of whom are still largely absent, the statistics note.
As such, STR notes the recovery continues to be driven by leisure travelers. For example, weekend occupancy has almost seen a return to normalcy with 75 percent occupancy on the weekends in April, compared to 85 percent on pre-pandemic weekends. Conversely, the weekdays saw hotels with a pre-pandemic average occupancy of 75 percent, but in April weekday occupancy reached only 49 percent.
Regarding room rates, ADR is still higher for full-service hotels ($201) compared to the mark of mid-tier hotels ($128). Of note, full-service ADR was dipped only about 25 percent in April compared to the pre-pandemic levels, while the mid-tier ADR was down by about 40 percent. The lack of group stays means that the mid-tier CBD hotels are in a weaker position in terms of pricing power, the STR numbers show.
For the ZIP codes within the STR study area, Nashville added more than 2,200 new hotel rooms during the pandemic, about half of them full-service and the other half mid-tier. Absorbing the new supply is expected to slow the recovery to a degree, the STR numbers note.
“Broadly speaking, full recovery for Nashville [hotels] requires the return of large events, conventions and crowds,” McCready said.
The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. agrees but said “[leisure] travel sentiment has dramatically improved.”
NCVC emailed the Post, noting 5,122 new hotel rooms have opened or will have open in Nashville during 2020 and 2021 at 28 new hotels, including the Grand Hyatt and Virgin Hotel, among others.
Other figures of note are 95 (the number of restaurants/bars/cafes that have opened or will open this year) and 60 (the number of conventions on the books for 2021, compared to 109 at this time in 2019. So far in 2021, Nashville has not hosted a convention of meaningful size, with the first one to be held at Music City Center this month).
NCVC said conventions make up a "significant” 40 percent of the tourism business in Nashville, with leisure comprising 40 percent and business travel the other 20 percent.
The hotel occupancy level at Nashville hotels on Saturday, May 29 (Memorial Day weekend), was 91.3 percent. For comparison, the average hotel occupancy for the Saturday of Memorial Day weekend from 2017 to 2019 was 95.7 percent.
“The strong Memorial weekend speaks to leisure travel returning, [but] we need conventions to come back for our industry to recover,” NCVC officials said. “We have had some smaller meetings in recent weeks, but the first major convention at Music City Center will be the Southern Baptist Convention starting [Sunday, June 13] and a handful more this summer. We will have a healthier number of conventions in the fall, and that’s when we expect to see that sector of our industry really rebounding.”
Janet Kurtz, president of Nashville-based Kurtz Hospitality, told the Post social events such as weddings are making a strong comeback for most hotels.
“Nashville has seen a resurgence in transient leisure business,” Kurtz said. “In fact, the STR [numbers] show that Nashville is one of five markets in the Top 25 markets that reach transient occupancy numbers that match transient occupancy numbers in 2019. This is due, in most part, to the return of the leisure traveler. So, thank you, ‘Whoo Girls.’”
Though Kurtz said many restaurants are still not able to open to full capacity and are struggling to fill vacant positions — thus impacting travelers' incentives to visit — the hotel sector can continue to see progress.
“The outlook is very good,” she said.
